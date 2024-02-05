NXTGEN Energy Ltd. Secures Commercial Project at Somers Heath School

This initiative is part of NXTGEN Energy's commitment to delivering sustainable and clean energy solutions across educational institutions in the local region of Essex.



Somers Heath School, well-known for its dedication to environmental stewardship and energy efficiency, has partnered with NXTGEN Energy to harness the power of solar energy through this comprehensive installation of high-quality PV solar panels. The project aims to reduce the school's reliance on traditional energy sources, decrease carbon emissions, and provide an educational opportunity for students to learn about renewable energy.NXTGEN Energy's team of experienced solar energy experts and MCS Certified solar PV installers will work closely with Somers Heath School to design and install the PV solar panels, ensuring optimal placement and maximum energy generation. The solar panels boast cutting-edge technology, producing clean and efficient electricity while seamlessly integrating into the overall aesthetics of the school building."We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to collaborate with Somers Heath School on this project," said Sam Barr, Director of NXTGEN Energy Ltd. "Not only will the installation of these PV panels significantly reduce the school's carbon footprint, but it will also serve as an educational tool for students to understand the importance of sustainable practices." By harnessing the power of the sun, the school will be able to generate clean and renewable electricity, reducing its reliance on traditional energy sources. This initiative aligns perfectly with Somers Heath School's commitment to sustainability and will inspire students to become advocates for a greener future.Interested in Commercial Solar Panels? Contact NXTGEN Energy Ltd. today at https://nxtgenenergy.co.uk, email info@nxtgen.ltd or call 01268 928 690.