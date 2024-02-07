GEV Wind Power launches specialist UK & I onshore division, Blade Team.

Global-leading wind turbine blade repair and maintenance experts, GEV Wind Power, has further bolstered its services with the launch of a new division, called Blade Team.



More Headlines Articles

Dedicated to the UK & Ireland onshore market, Blade Team will bring additional maintenance support to the region by providing in field-deployed rotor blade maintenance, utilising powered access platforms and associated services. Five permanent roles have been created as a result of the new division.Stephen Robinson has been appointed Head of Operations at Blade Team and will lead the management team. Steve, who was previously a director of UK-based Blade Wind Services, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge within the industry.He said: "I'm excited to be partnering with a global blade maintenance provider, supported by such an experienced team and comprehensive infrastructure. The integration of Blade Team's expertise with GEV's extensive industry knowledge and operational excellence, creates a dynamic and appealing collaboration."GEV Group's chief executive officer, David Fletcher, said: "As experts in rotor blade maintenance, it is important for us to identify the optimal method for executing routine and unplanned maintenance that best addresses the window to complete blade works. The launch of Blade Team underlines this and will further enhance GEV's service offerings."We're really pleased to have Steve and his team on board with the Group and look forward to supporting the new Blade Team division, which is dedicated to providing UK-based clients with elevated platform solutions for blade maintenance. This will give them a further range of access options to best suit localised conditions."GEV has fast evolved as a global leader in blade maintenance and repair through organic growth and acquisitions which build on its blade competence capabilities and in-house expertise across complex repairs, upgrades and maintenance combined with specialist blade advisory, risk and technology solutions.Most recently, the Group acquired Rigcom Group, Australia's largest domestic independent service provider (ISP) which specialises in field deployed rotor blade maintenance and a range of height safety services.GEV has more than 1,000 technicians worldwide - believed to be the world's largest blade-focused talent pool - and supports over 200 projects across four continents including Europe, North America and Asia with a network of operational bases in the UK, US, Australia, Poland and Denmark.In the Group's 2023 financial year alone, 1,122 blades were maintained by GEV - enough to annually power 320,000 homes and save more than 1million tonnes of CO2 emissions.