Solas Energy Celebrates EDP Renewables North America's Successful Completion of 297 MW Wind Farm in Alberta, Canada, Paving the Way for a Sustainable Future

Solas Energy, a leader in providing comprehensive strategy and consulting services for renewable energy solutions, proudly acknowledges the operational commencement of the Sharp Hills Wind Farm in Alberta, Canada, a groundbreaking achievement by EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA). This project, boasting 297 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity, further solidifies EDPR NA's position as a top renewable energy developer and operator in Canada.



Solas Energy played a crucial role in supporting EDPR NA throughout the project. Solas Energy offered strategic development insights, permitting and regulatory expertise, stakeholder consultation strategy, and facilitated development permits with Special Areas 3 and 4 and the Alberta Utilities Commission. This marks yet another successful collaboration in the clean energy sector."We are proud to have supported this important project which is critical to the advancement of renewable energy in Alberta, and congratulate our partner, EDP Renewables, on this significant achievement which will positively impact the community and the environment."Located near the hamlets of Sedalia and New Bridgen, the Sharp Hills Wind Farm is set to make a substantial impact on the local economy. Calgary-based TC Energy, a leading energy infrastructure company, serves as the energy offtaker for the project, underlining the collaborative efforts within the industry.Paula McGarrigle, President and CEO, Solas Energy - Canada, noted, "We are proud to have supported this important project which is critical to the advancement of renewable energy in Alberta, and congratulate our partner, EDP Renewables, on this significant achievement which will positively impact the community and the environment."The Sharp Hills Wind Farm has already injected millions of dollars into the local economy within a 50-kilometre radius of the project. This includes support for local businesses such as restaurants, gas stations, hotels, shops, and service providers. Moreover, the wind farm will provide substantial financial benefits to landowners through land lease payments and contribute millions to the Special Areas Board (SAB) and communities, enhancing funding for schools, emergency services, and infrastructure."We greatly value our relationships throughout Canada in delivering on successful 21st-century renewable energy projects," added Tom LoTurco, Executive Vice President, Eastern US, Canada and Government Affairs, EDP Renewables North America."Solas Energy's strategic guidance and regulatory knowledge played a significant role in navigating the complexities related to the Sharp Hills project. We look forward to continued collaboration with Solas Energy focused on creating a more resilient Canadian energy grid."Solas Energy remains committed to advancing the renewable energy landscape and supporting projects that contribute to the growth of sustainable energy practices.About Solas EnergySolas Energy is a leader in providing comprehensive strategy and consulting services for renewable energy solutions to support the clean energy transition throughout the US and Canada. The company's expertise spans the development and management of utility and commercial projects involving wind, solar, energy storage, grid modernization, hydrogen, biomass, and zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mobility. Since 2009, Solas Energy has served as a trusted partner for project development, construction management, and climate change advisory services, supporting over 100 GW of renewable energy projects, and reducing the risk associated with large-scale project development. Solas Energy maintains offices in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. More information about the company can be found at https://solasenergy.com/.About EDP Renewables North AmericaEDP Renewables North America LLC (EDPR NA), its affiliates, and its subsidiaries develop, construct, own, and operate wind farms, solar parks, and energy storage systems throughout North America. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with 60 wind farms, 12 solar parks, and eight regional offices across North America, EDPR NA has developed more than 9,600 megawatts (MW) and operates more than 8,900 MW of onshore utility-scale renewable energy projects. With more than 1,000 employees, EDPR NA's highly qualified team has a proven capacity to execute projects across the continent. For more information, visit www.edpr.com/north-america or follow the company on LinkedIn.