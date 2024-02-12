Sinovoltaics Releases Solar Supply Chain Infographic Data Map for North America

Austin, Texas - Feb. 8, 2024 - Sinovoltaics, a global leader in quality assurance for the solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) industries, has released its first North America Solar Supply Chain Map, based on the latest fourth quarter of 2023 data. An updated version of the infographic map and factory capacity data will be released every four months at www.sinovoltaics.com/sinovoltaics-solar-supply-chain-maps.



More Headlines Articles

The complimentary infographic and data pages reveal the existing and future PV manufacturing facilities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition to showing existing North American supply chain factories in 2023, the download also includes all known announced factories that are expected to start production by 2027. At a glance, solar developers will be able to see the PV manufacturer's brand, location, and the mapped factory's capacity of modules, cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon, and multigrain silicon at each location.With Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) incentives spurring solar PV manufacturers to build new factories in the United States, Sinovoltaics' infographic supply chain map will help solar developers, independent power producers (IPPs), and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) companies to stay on top of the manufacturing boom and inform their procurement decisions."The solar industry needs the most up-to-date module purchasing information," said Dricus de Rooij, co-founder and CEO of Sinovoltaics. "Every four months, solar developers will have critical and dynamic data that will enable them to stay informed about emerging PV suppliers and the latest developments in global solar manufacturing."The map provides a visual representation of the spread of solar manufacturing facilities across North America, as well as regions where manufacturing is concentrated as well as a corresponding directory that includes the locations and up-to-date information on which components are produced at each factory. This information is particularly useful for the IRA's domestic content bonus tax credit requirements, which specify that a certain percentage of module components must be domestically manufactured. By understanding which factories are producing solar cells, wafers, and polysilicon, developers can prioritize suppliers with production capabilities that meet the domestic content criteria.Developers can also use the map to locate manufacturers within specific regions, allowing them to source modules for their projects more efficiently while reducing transportation costs and carbon emissions. Knowing the capacity of each forthcoming factory allows solar developers to assess the scalability of the supply chain for larger projects.Solar manufacturing is in a state of uncertainty and transition, with Asian solar module prices at record lows while IRA incentives are encouraging domestic manufacturing. Depending on market conditions and trade policies, manufacturers may decide to build or cancel new factories, increase or decrease capacity, or delay production. To keep up with the fast-changing solar manufacturing sector, subsequent Sinovoltaics maps for North America will show which factories are added to or subtracted from the current list.Available as a free service to the global solar industry, Sinovoltaics factory maps will also be released for Europe, Southeast Asia, and India. Developers will be able to compare these forthcoming regional maps with each region's status to inform their purchasing and supply chain decisions.About SinovoltaicsSince 2009, Sinovoltaics, a Dutch-German solar photovoltaic (PV) and Battery Energy Storage (BESS) technical compliance and quality assurance service firm, has been a pioneer in the solar photovoltaic and BESS industries. With our SELMA (Sinovoltaics EL Mass Analysis) software and industry-leading Zero Risk Solar® guarantee, our mission is to eliminate all photovoltaic and BESS product defects, enabling investors and the world to succeed with minimal investment risks.Sinovoltaics' services include quality assurance inspections, factory audits, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and traceability audits for utility solar developers and investors. The company maintains a global presence with offices in Switzerland, the United States, Hong Kong, mainland China, Vietnam, and Spain, as well as factory inspection and audit teams strategically located in Vietnam, Turkey, Thailand, China, Malaysia, Cambodia, South Korea, India, U.S., and other key manufacturing bases.