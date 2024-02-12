GreenMine zones in on landfill crisis

GreenMine is on a mission to clean up the environment by providing a ground-breaking solution for pollution emitting from problematic sites. It aims to remove the reliance on landfill sites and create the opportunity for sustainable urban living that aesthetically blends with local landscapes. Furthermore, its technology is capable of both generating energy and sequestration of carbon.



More Headlines Articles

GreenMine will be utilising its GIS software to identify a selection of sites specifically for landfill mining remedial operations.What is GIS?A GIS (geographic information system) software program is designed to provide the ability to create, store, manage, query, analyse and visualise geographic data - enabling users to work with spatial data, maps, and related information to answer complex questions. GIS can be used to solve complex planning problems often associated with the management of solid waste.GreenMine has already secured its first operational site - an industrial waste site location in North Wales. It will take control of the two-acre site in March 2024 and has already commenced planning and environmental permitting applications that are anticipated to conclude during Q4 of 2024.The team expects to initiate manufacturing of its first waste carbonisation unit in March, with a six-month delivery timescale for installation and commissioning, targeting operations to commence in October 2024.