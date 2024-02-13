Kinematics Opens 270,000 sq ft State-of-The-Art Facility Doubling Its Manufacturing Capacity

Phoenix, AZ, February 13, 2024 - Kinematics, www.gokinematics.com, a world leader in intelligent motion solutions, today announced its new state-of-the-art 270,000 sq ft (25,000 M²) manufacturing facility in Jiangyin, Jiangsu, China. The new facility was brought online in only five months, from start to 100% production capacity. The new manufacturing facility doubles Kinematics' capacity and ensures its ability to annually support up to 33GW of new solar tracking capacity.



"This strategic move marks an important milestone in our commitment to anticipating and meeting the growing demand for our high-quality products," said Kyle Zech, Senior Vice President of Advanced Manufacturing Technology, Kinematics. "In addition to the expanded capacity for our existing customers, this new facility strengthens our global presence."Kinematics' significant investment in the latest generation of machining and robotics technology in the facility will reduce its dependence on outside suppliers and increase the energy efficiency of the manufacturing process. The new facility includes state-of-the-art capabilities for validating and testing products and an advanced filtering and treatment system for paint, oil, and water that will reduce emissions and ensure worker safety."This new facility represents the very best in drive manufacturing and assembly technologies, with high levels of automation, in-process quality assurance, and optimized production flow to deliver the quality, lead time, and volume demanded by our customers for the next decade," says John Payne, Chief Executive Officer, Kinematics.Kinematics has manufactured in China since 2006. This new facility and the company's Mexico and United States operations will allow it to meet customers' growing needs. The increased manufacturing capacity realized with this new facility will allow Kinematics to manufacture up to a million units per year.About KinematicsKinematics: Intelligent Motion Control for a Sustainable, Connected Future. For nearly three decades, Kinematics has delivered customized, robust solutions to customers with mission-critical applications. With a variety of motion control solutions, there's virtually nothing we can't do to satisfy our customers' needs. Learn more about how Kinematics utilizes its global presence to create motion control solutions for mission-critical systems in demanding environments here. https://www.gokinematics.com/about-us/