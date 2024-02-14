POWWR Announces Sales360 Market Insights

POWWR, the respected energy software provider, today announces its new analytics product, Sales360 Market Insights. The innovative new solution helps energy suppliers of all sizes instantly analyse their market positioning and how they are performing against the competition. This will enable them to make better informed decisions to improve profitability.



With Sales360 Market Insights, energy suppliers can discover which brokers are most readily quoting and selling their products, and at what commission rate. The analytics tool also allows them to compare their performance with the wider market to identify areas for improvement."The powerful features within Sales360 Market Insights revolutionise market analysis and management. It provides energy suppliers with valuable data on who's converting the most business for them and their competitors. This will enable them to make better-informed decisions such as re-engaging lucrative brokers and pushing others to self-serve," explains Matt Tormollen, CEO at POWWR. "The tool can also be used by suppliers to compare against the wider market so that they can shape their offerings accordingly to create better-fit products and rates for customers."Sales360 Market Insights provides a whole host of benefits for energy suppliers. Its powerful data suite allows suppliers to gain unprecedented and valuable information on the engagement of energy brokers with its products. A strategic supplier comparison can be used to provide the latest price positions and commission rates throughout the market, helping suppliers to shape their offerings accordingly. Sales360 Market Insights eliminates guesswork, enabling suppliers to become more agile and better respond to wider market conditions to facilitate their future growth strategies.The Sales360 Market Insights module sits within the wider POWWR's Sales360 platform that is relied upon by countless energy suppliers worldwide to automatically price deals, produce verified quotes, send electronic contracts, and manage the customer journey. POWWR's Sales360 is a highly dynamic, visual tool that provides complete transparency and the right information at the right time to make smart, proactive sales decisions."Many energy providers can struggle to win profitable deals and even lose business because of incorrect pricing, limited exposure, and thin margins," comments Tormollen. "Sales360 Market Insights enables them to benchmark against the market better than ever before, so that they can price themselves correctly. This gives them a competitive edge and allows them to quickly take their business to the next level."With so much insight at their fingertips, a supplier can now be more confident than ever they are making the best decisions to improve their bottom line," adds Tormollen.About POWWRPOWWR is a cloud-based software provider for the energy and utilities sector. Its advanced platforms and simple solutions help over 65 energy suppliers and more than 1,400 brokers across the United States and the United Kingdom win more deals, manage risk, and grow their businesses. The company was previously known as UD Group in the United Kingdom.