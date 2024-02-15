EIT InnoEnergy backs data-powered offsetting start-up Carbon Centrum

Oslo, Norway, 15 February 2024 - Today, EIT InnoEnergy, the leading innovation engine in sustainable energy, announces its investment in Carbon Centrum, an innovative start-up for the energy transition. Carbon Centrum's innovative platform, available for corporate clients across sectors, autonomously tracks individual CO2 footprints, creating the first-ever Carbon ID with data-backed offsets, to support companies in achieving sustainability targets.



Backed by EIT InnoEnergy, Carbon Centrum's ‘CarbonID' program is tailor-made to meet companies' unique needs by offering real-time Scope 3 measurements and comprehensive offset strategies. The cutting-edge platform allows for a meaningful change in businesses' environmental impact by tracking employees' carbon footprints. The primary focus is on companies with sustainability strategies, encompassing - but not limited to - the Mobility, Energy, and Retail sectors, boasting over 500 employees.Cagri Selcuklu, CEO of Carbon Centrum said: "Carbon Centrum is the brainchild of a dynamic team of serial entrepreneurs with a proven track record and a wealth of experience in the startup landscape. Joining the EIT InnoEnergy portfolio, as well as previous engagements from leading investors, underlines the industry's recognition of our commitment to sustainability. We have proven the ability to swiftly build a trial product and soon starting our first pilot projects in the first quarter of 2024."Pioneering a unique approach to offsetting emissions, Carbon Centrum utilises companies' internal resources by engaging with employees. Much like a fitness app, team members can track their emissions via activities in mobility, shopping and energy categories, which are automatically converted into footprints. With CarbonID, users can adopt eco-friendly habits, reduce emissions, choose challenges, compete with their peers, and start projects with others, while also receiving benefits. Companies may also purchase actual offsets towards net zero, providing visibility and prediction into employee and customer demands.Marcin Wasilewski, CEO of EIT InnoEnergy, Central Europe added: "EIT InnoEnergy is not only Europe's top investor, but also a wide ecosystem of companies, including the Mobility, Energy, and Clean technologies sectors. We are excited to welcome Carbon Centrum to our portfolio and are thrilled to offer our engagement and advisory. The team will also have unique access to a network of highly sustainable companies wishing to create a win-win scenario for their business, their team members, and the planet."