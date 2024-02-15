Soltec supplies 164 MW of its SF7 Tracker to Blue Ridge Power in the United States

February 15th, 2024. Miami - Soltec, a company dedicated to the manufacturing and supply of solar trackers for large-scale plants, will supply 164 MW of its SF7 tracker for a project by Blue Ridge Power. The photovoltaic plant will be located in the state of Virginia, United States.



The project will be equipped with Soltec's flagship tracker, the SF7. This tracker has a 2-in-portrait configuration. Its design, the result of continuous innovation and the pursuit of maximum quality, reduces construction time thanks to its ease of assembly and the reduced number of parts. This results in faster installation and a reduction in the structural costs of the project.The installation of this solar plant will contribute to avoiding the emission of nearly 294,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Additionally, the energy generated in the solar plant corresponds to the amount needed to power more than 17,000 homes."It is a pleasure for us to continue contributing to the decarbonization of the American economy alongside Blue Ridge Power, who is a repeat customer for Soltec. It is always an honor that such important players in the renewable energy world continue to trust us and our product. Our commitment to the United States is undeniable, and we will continue working to be a key player in the energy transition in the country and worldwide," said Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec.About SoltecSoltec is a company specialized in the manufacturing and supply of solar trackers for large-scale photovoltaic plants, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Headquartered in Murcia, Spain, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.Soltec structures its activity through three main business areas: i) the photovoltaic project development division, with a strong environmental, social, and governance commitment; ii) The industrial division, through which it offers additional construction services to its clients, to ensure a complete and integrated value proposition; iii) Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages the assets that the company holds in its portfolio, with the aim of maximizing their benefits in the medium and long term.