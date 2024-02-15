Stryten Energy to Highlight the Power of Battery Energy Storage Systems at NAATBatt 2024

Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, will focus on the growing importance of battery energy storage systems (BESS) at NAATBatt 2024. This event will take place Feb. 19-22 at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, Calif.



With power consumption projected to triple in the United States by 2050, production from renewable energy sources will need to scale up nine to 13 times in the next 30 years. At the same time, energy storage deployment could increase as much as five-fold through 2050, totaling 680 gigawatts depending on cost and other factors.Stryten Energy's BESS solutions align with these energy and environmental sustainability goals. Stryten offers advanced lead, vanadium redox flow or a hybrid of battery chemistries. With this range of technologies available, customers receive the optimal solution for their application and energy storage duration requirements.BESS are rechargeable battery systems that can store and distribute energy from different sources, such as the grid and renewable energy sources like wind and solar. BESS can ensure a balanced and sustainable energy supply by storing excess energy during periods of high renewable generation and releasing it when demand peaks."As demand for energy increases and more renewable energy is generated, it is important that the U.S. is proactive about integrating BESS into electric grids both at the utility scale and for smaller applications such as microgrids," said Scott Childers, Vice President of Essential Power at Stryten Energy. "The domestic manufacturing of BESS is a crucial part of creating a future of cleaner, abundant energy while ensuring energy security and resiliency for businesses, consumers and the country as a whole."Stryten Energy's BESS is designed with demand management top-of-mind, providing cost savings and efficient energy utilization by enabling valley filling and peak shaving as well as frequency matching. The BESS technology is scalable and flexible. It can be sized for the needs of a wide range of applications - from commercial and industrial to utility scale. Real-time monitoring and control capabilities through Stryten Energy inCOMMAND™ allow seamless control of an energy ecosystem autonomously from anywhere in the world.Stop by Booth #38 to speak with Stryten Energy's BESS experts.Stryten Energy will also provide a company update during the Member Update Presentations: Session 1C at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Additionally, Stryten Energy is sponsoring a breakfast table discussion at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, titled "Tailoring LDES for Varied Use Cases and Durations." Scott Childers will moderate the discussion.About Stryten EnergyStryten Energy helps solve the world's most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world's most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.