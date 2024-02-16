Natural Power appoints new Technical Director – Solar

He joins from RINA where he was heading the UK Renewables and Storage team and was responsible for technical advisory due diligence and owner's engineering of large-scale solar, wind and storage portfolios.



William, who has an MEng in Environmental Engineering with European Studies, is fluent in both French and English, and also competent in Spanish. He is a principal engineer with 13 years of experience in solar PV in the UK and has in-depth experience in project managing due diligence processes for investors, acquisitions, and lenders. William will work closely with Natural Power's Head of Solar, Saffiya Osman, to expand the reach and diversity of the solar portfolio.Gregory Dudziak, Head of Advisory - Europe at Natural Power, said: "We're delighted to have William join our team as Technical Director for Solar. As a real technical expert, he will be leading the growth and development of our European solar team working across both our advisory and construction departments."By developing and championing knowledge leaders in all the main renewable technologies, we continue to expand and position ourselves as a sustainable, international, independent renewable energy business."William Delabre, Technical Director - Solar, at Natural Power, said: "I am very excited to join such a dynamic and professional team as Natural Power at a time when solar is booming to meet global renewables targets, with projects being developed at great speed and scale. Our team is ideally positioned to deliver the high-quality technical advice essential for supporting clients with project development and financing. I am looking forward to working with clients as part of the expert team at Natural Power."When it comes to solar, Natural Power supports project sponsors and investors alike to ensure PV projects are financed and built on time, operating successfully and transacted throughout their operational lifespan. The team has expertise in bifacial solar technology, extended plant lifetime considerations, project repowering, and combined solar and storage facilities and provides support to solar projects throughout the lifecycle from due diligence to construction to inspections. Find out more at www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/sector/solar