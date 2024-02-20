40 Presenters for 2024 NREL Industry Growth Forum Aim To Break Ground in Cleantech

The U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the list of 40 presenters for the 2024 NREL Industry Growth Forum (IGF) today. The presenters cover a wide range of technologies across the cleantech landscape, but all hope to break new ground as our nation and the global community continue the transformation to a clean energy future.



This is the 29th year of the event, which is set for May 1-3 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Denver, Colorado, near the Colorado Convention Center."The theme of this year's IGF is ‘breaking ground,' and I believe our presenters represent that well in a variety of different ways," said NREL Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IEC) Group Manager Katie Richardson. "From batteries to revolutionary software, these presenters will help us all break ground through innovation. There is not a ‘one-size-fits-all' deployment strategy as we continue the global transition to a cleaner energy future, and that's why it's crucial to be in the room at IGF 2024 to learn from peers in the industry."Innovation centers like NREL build new models to aid key players in the energy innovation environment, and the IGF is a nexus for the industry. It completely sold out last year two weeks before the event, and it is a one-of-a-kind, premier event for cleantech entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from industry and the public sector. A major feature is the session of one-on-one meetings between potential investors and innovators. NREL is the only U.S. federal laboratory dedicated to renewable energy and energy efficiency research."The fact that we completely sold out last year tells you how much the public respects NREL and this event," Richardson said. "In the nearly three decades since NREL started this event, thousands of people have held thousands of meetings, often resulting in deals that drive clean technologies into the market where they can make a difference."NREL selected this year's presenters from 211 applicants, ranging from agriculture innovation to grid technology and coming from 32 states and 11 countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and India. More than 165 investors could hold more than 2,000 meetings during the event.This year, the "Focus" category will showcase pilot projects and demonstrations from companies taking fuels, chemicals, and materials to production scale.The 2024 NREL Industry Growth Forum presenting companies and their categories are:Early Stage• Adena Power (Ohio)• Ammobia (California)• Ayrton Energy (Canada)• Capro-X (Massachusetts)• CERT Systems (Canada)• ExoPower (New York)• GridWrap (California)• Gritt Robotics (California)• Lakril Technologies Corporation (Illinois)• Otoro Energy (Colorado)• Queens Carbon (New Jersey)• SiLi-ion (California)• Solid State Power (Texas)• Tereform (Colorado)• TYFAST (California)Commercial Stage• Algreen (United Kingdom)• Celedyne Technologies (Illinois)• C-Motive Technologies (Wisconsin)• Looq AI (California)• MetOx International (Texas)• Mirico (United Kingdom)• Mitra Chem (California)• Mycocycle (Illinois)• Neocrete (New Zealand)• OCOchem (Washington)• Offgrid Energy Labs (India)• Osmoses (Massachusetts)• Power to Hydrogen (Ohio)• Pyran (Wisconsin)• Triton Anchor (Massachusetts)Growth Stage• CleanFiber (New York)• Rondo Energy (California)• Teknobuilt Ltd (Texas)• Trevi Systems (California)• VIE Technologies (California)Focus• Carbonova (Canada)• Living Ink Technologies (Colorado)• Maple Materials (California)• pH7 Technologies (Canada)• SunGreenH2 (Singapore)For more information, including the agenda, participating companies, sponsors, and registration details, visit the NREL Industry Growth Forum website.NREL is the U.S. Department of Energy's primary national laboratory for renewable energy and energy efficiency research and development. NREL is operated for DOE by the Alliance for Sustainable Energy LLC.