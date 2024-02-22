INNOVATIVE, AGILE, BOLD: START-UPS PRESENT PIONEERING ENERGY AND MOBILITY SOLUTIONS AT THE SMARTER E EUROPE 2024

Munich/Pforzheim, February 22, 2024 - From inspiring ideas to driving development: Because of their agility and innovative power, start-ups play a major role in establishing a renewable 24/7 energy supply. To demonstrate the impact start-ups have, The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, provides them a platform of their own: the start-up area. Across 2,500 square meters, around 150 start-ups will have the opportunity to present their pioneering energy and mobility solutions to a wide expert audience, and to connect with established companies. The smarter E Europe and its four exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe) will take place from June 19-21, 2024, at Messe München. More than 2,800 exhibitors and over 115,000 visitors from all around the world are expected to attend. The event will take place across 19 exhibition halls and an outdoor exhibition area.



From renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization to electromobility - start-ups are revolutionizing the way we generate, store, distribute and use energy. They provide innovative approaches to issues such as decarbonization, optimized generation and consumption, and smart grid promotion. With their innovative power, agility and boldness, they're critical for establishing and maintaining a renewable 24/7 energy supply - and the eyes of the energy industry are upon them. This is why The smarter E Europe has set up the start-up area as a networking platform.Hall C5 - all about start-upsAround 150 start-ups will present themselves in the 2,500-square-meter start-up area in hall C5. Compared to the previous year, the number of participating young companies has increased by around 65 percent (2023: 91 start-ups). Bringing innovative products, business models and solutions to market more quickly: By participating in The smarter E Europe, start-ups can establish themselves faster and make direct contact with key players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, planners, project developers, systems providers, installers, utility companies and grid operators. Four meeting lounges are available for face-to-face meetings with potential investors. Start-ups also have the opportunity to pitch their company to a wider audience of experts and visitors on the start-up stage.The smarter E AWARD: boosting visibility and reachWhen key industry players come together at The smarter E Europe in Munich, the big The smarter E AWARD ceremony is one of the highlights. Start-ups with a booth at the exhibition can compete for the renowned industry award in the categories Outstanding Projects, Photovoltaics, Energy Storage, E-Mobility and Smart Integrated Energy. The awards recognize innovative products and projects that contribute significantly to ensuring a renewable 24/7 energy supply. By participating, young companies increase their chances of maximizing international exposure, building credibility and securing a competitive advantage. The deadline for submissions is March 15, 2024.As Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, The smarter E Europe unites four exhibitions (Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe) and will take place at Messe München from June 19-21, 2024.For more information, please visit:www.TheSmarterE.deThe smarter E Europe"Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutions" - that's the goal of The smarter E Europe, Europe's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry. The aim is to create a future-oriented energy world by shining a spotlight on renewable energies, decentralization and digitalization as well as cross-industry solutions from the electricity, heat and transport sectors for a sustainable 24/7 energy supply.The smarter E Europe brings together relevant players from around the world, showcasing the latest market developments, trends and technologies. The four exhibitions will take place from June 19-21, 2024, at Messe München.• Intersolar Europe - The world's leading exhibition for the solar industry• ees Europe - The continent's largest and most international exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems• Power2Drive Europe - The international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility• EM-Power Europe - The international exhibition for energy management and integrated energy solutionsThe smarter E Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).For more information on The smarter E Europe, please visit: www.TheSmarterE.de.