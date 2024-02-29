Canadian Solar Celebrates Contribution to Historic 100% Renewable Energy-Powered Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Canadian Solar Inc. (the "Company" or "Canadian Solar") (NASDAQ: CSIQ) announced today its pivotal role in powering the Super Bowl LVIII that was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 11, 2024. The first-ever Super Bowl to be powered entirely by renewable energy, this historic event sourced electricity from the Arrow Canyon solar and energy storage project in Nevada.



More Headlines Articles

Developed, owned, and operated by EDF Renewables, the Arrow Canyon project uses more than 600,000 Canadian Solar photovoltaic solar modules. With a capacity of 275 MW, complemented by a battery energy storage (BESS) facility, the project ensured a seamless and sustainable power supply throughout the Super Bowl.The Allegiant Stadium's use of solar power to meet the energy demands of one of the U.S. sports industry's showpiece events highlights the viability of renewable energy sources in powering major events and facilities. For both the U.S. and global markets, the success of this event represents a significant milestone in the transition toward a sustainable energy future.Mr. Tristan Grimbert, President and CEO of EDF Renewables North America, said, " We are thrilled that our Arrow Canyon project successfully powered the first Super Bowl using renewable energy. However, what truly excites us is the attention it has brought to the viability and dependability of coupling solar power with advanced storage technologies, showcasing how renewable energy can seamlessly meet the demands of large-scale events and critical infrastructure. This achievement serves as a testament to the progress we have made in the renewable energy sector and reinforces our commitment to driving the transition towards a greener and more sustainable future."Thomas Koerner, Senior Vice President of Canadian Solar, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are honored to have been selected by EDF Renewables as the solar module provider for the Arrow Canyon project and to contribute to such a groundbreaking moment in sports history. This achievement underscores Canadian Solar's commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions and demonstrates the effectiveness of solar technology in meeting the energy needs of large-scale events."About EDF Renewables North AmericaEDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distribution-scale power: solar and storage; asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects, and onsite solutions, through the Company's PowerFlex subsidiary, offering a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 18 GW of developed projects and 14.6 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.About Canadian Solar Inc.Canadian Solar was founded in 2001 in Canada and is one of the world's largest solar technology and renewable energy companies. It is a leading manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, provider of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and developer of utility-scale solar power and battery storage projects with a geographically diversified pipeline in various stages of development. Over the past 22 years, Canadian Solar has successfully delivered over 110 GW of premium-quality, solar photovoltaic modules to customers across the world. Likewise, since entering the project development business in 2010, Canadian Solar has developed, built and connected around 9.3 GWp of solar power projects and over 3 GWh of battery storage projects across the world. Currently, the Company has around 850 MWp of solar projects in operation, nearly 7.8 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 18.7 GWp of projects in advanced and early-stage pipeline. In addition, the Company has a total battery storage project development pipeline of approximately 55 GWh, including approximately 5 GWh under construction or in backlog, and an additional 50 GWh at advanced and early-stage development. Canadian Solar is one of the most bankable companies in the solar and renewable energy industry, having been publicly listed on the NASDAQ since 2006. For additional information about the Company, follow Canadian Solar on LinkedIn or visit www.canadiansolar.com.