Natural Power appointed for Europe’s first major green hydrogen corridor

Natural Power is working on behalf of Tecnoambiente, the main contractor for the environmental and social study.



BarMar will analyse the various potential routes for the offshore pipeline connecting Barcelona to Marseille across the Mediterranean Sea. This comprehensive evaluation, which will identify a preferred corridor route, will consider technical, economic, environmental, and societal perspectives, emphasising the commitment of the three Transmission System Operators (TSOs) to a well-rounded and sustainable approach.Pierre Warlop, Natural Power's County Director for France, said: "As H2med enters a new phase of development, we're excited to be involved in this cross-border and multidisciplinary initiative, enabling Europe to be supplied with affordable green hydrogen by 2030. The project delivery will call on our extensive experience in delivering environmental studies for renewable energy developments and our offshore team of technical specialists in marine ecology, ornithology, marine mammals and fisheries liaison."The €2.5billion H2med project was launched in October 2022 by the President of the Government of Spain, the President of France, and the Prime Minister of Portugal. These leaders reaffirmed their commitment at the Euromed Summit on December 9th, 2022, in Alicante, with support from Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission.H2med is being advanced by the four Transmission System Operators (TSOs) from various countries: Enagás (Spain), GRTgaz and Teréga (both France), REN (Portugal) and OGE (Germany), which joined the project in October 2023.On 28 November 2023, the European Commission selected the H2med project to be included on the list of Projects of Common Interest (PCI). Find out more about the H2med project here: https://h2medproject.comFurther details on the contract award for preliminary engineering studies can be found here: https://www.terega.fr/en/newsroom/terega-news/the-h2med-project-is-entering-a-new-phase-of-its-development