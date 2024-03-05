Aurora Solar and EagleView Partner to Drive the Solar Industry Forward

Aurora Solar, the leading platform for solar sales and design, today announced its alliance with EagleView, the renowned provider of aerial imagery, geospatial software, and analytics. Through this technology-first partnership, Aurora Solar and EagleView are combining 30 years of engineering excellence to build best-in-class solar solutions.



This integration will empower solar professionals to prospect, plan, and validate solar projects with the highest accuracy possible. EagleView's high resolution aerial imagery, validated 3D roof models, and industry-leading structure measurements provide an additional layer of accuracy when selling and designing PV systems in Aurora â€” all without requiring physical site visits.Aurora customers will be able to use EagleView solutions to:Access even better high resolution imagery: With best-in-class aerial photography reaching sub-one inch resolution, Aurora with EagleView encompasses over 94 percent of the U.S. population with 70 times more detail than satellite imagery.Leverage high precision 3D roof models: An additional layer of accuracy in roof models â€” provided to customers as a service â€” will improve remote solar design outcomes. As a result, Aurora customers will see more installable projects, reduced costs, and less delays associated with redesigns, renegotiations, and shifting timelines.Provide proposals and designs that build trust: Designers in Aurora have the best tools to get the job done â€” including EagleView's imagery and property data â€” improving the overall homeowner experience and creating better outcomes for solar professionals."As solar continues its unprecedented global growth, Aurora Solar continues to invest in the industry's most trusted platform for selling, designing, and delivering solar projects," said Carina Brockl, CRO at Aurora Solar. "We're delighted our groundbreaking partnership with EagleView will deliver new benefits to our customers as we double down on our commitment to design accuracy.""Joining Aurora's industry-leading solar capabilities with EagleView's powerful property intelligence and analytics provides solar installers with an all-encompassing design and sales solution that drives results," said Peter Cleveland, VP of Solar, EagleView. "The industry needs these tools now more than ever, and we are looking forward to building a better experience for solar professionals as well as homeowners."To learn more about how Aurora Solar and EagleView are providing greater accuracy and better data for the solar industry, see here and register here for Aurora Solar's Sunrise 2024 Demo Day.About Aurora SolarAurora Solar is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and grow solar businesses faster. More than 7,000 of the industry's top organizations rely on Aurora and nearly 20 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was: ranked on TIME's 2024 Top U.S. GreenTech Companies; the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50; listed on the 2022 Deloitte Fast 500; and, named to Solar Power World's 2023 Top Solar Software & Monitoring Products. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow on X @AuroraSolarInc.About EagleViewEagleView is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. EagleView has the largest geospatial data and imagery library ever assembled, encompassing 94 percent of the U.S. population. EagleView's unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.