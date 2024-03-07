bp awards Lightweight Solar Specialists Solivus with contract to supply and install PV Solar Systems

London, Thursday 7 March 2024: Solivus, a pioneering developer of lightweight solar solutions has announced it has been awarded a 3-year contract for the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of PV Solar Systems for bp and its customers following a rigorous and competitive commercial bid process. The purpose of the contract is for Solivus' innovative rooftop solar technology to be included in bp's integrated energy solution portfolio.



More Headlines Articles

Commenting on the arrangement, Irene Quero, Vice President for Customer Integration, bp said "As we transition to an integrated energy company, we are committed to meeting customer demands. This new relationship with Solivus enables us to expand our integrated energy offerings by adding solar solutions into our portfolio. Not only will this help us fulfil the needs of our customers, but we will also look to use the solution for our own assets."Jo Parker-Swift, CEO of Solivus, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "I have always found collaborations are the best recipe for success. Solivus have grown a significant client list, including airports and sports stadiums, who are eager to find renewable energy solutions. bp have the contacts and the influence to rapidly expand this portfolio and support us on our mission to help decarbonise the built environment."This collaboration between bp and Solivus marks a significant milestone in enabling Solivus to achieve their drive to help decarbonise the built environment. By leveraging Solivus' innovative solar solutions and bp's industry expertise and global reach, Solivus aims to accelerate the adoption of its renewable energy solutions.For more information about Solivus and bp, please visit their respective websites:https://www.solivus.com/https://www.bp.com/