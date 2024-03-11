New Enact Solar Design Software Provides Automated PV-Proposal Generation

MUNICH, March 2024 — Enact, an all-in-one cloud platform, offers remote solar design using high-resolution satellite imagery and generates rapid proposals with detailed pricing, energy, and finance analytics. Cutting-edge 3D modelling helps PV installers grow their sales pipeline quicker and enable a seamless project management.



Today, the company has announced a major update to its Solar Design software, aimed at optimizing the installer experience. The new software now allows auto height detection of roof height, and obstacles such as surrounding trees. This streamlines the planning process making it not only smoother, but also more precise and helps installers optimize shading analysis by identifying roof panels with poor solar-access values. Moreover, Enact proposals equip installers with hourly simulations of solar and storage charging cycles and strategies. Enact also accelerates the contract signing process through custom contracts with e-signatures, and dynamic pricing data."Our newly enhanced Solar Design software for solar installers transforms how solar and storage projects are planned and executed. By harnessing cutting-edge data-driven analytics, installers can now discuss design plans with homeowners and businesses confidently, minimizing errors. This means faster, more accurate implementation for installers, and greater transparency for customers," said Manasij Kar, Co-Founder and Head of Product at Enact.The new software comes with a planning option to include east-west facing PV panels. This is especially important for European key markets such as Germany and the commercial & industrial (C&I) customer segment. The new version also comes with other features that are tailored to the needs of European markets such as the addition of components used in Europe such as a German language interface and special financing options.Enact Solar, the award-winning intelligent digital platform, is much more than just a PV planning software. It is revolutionizing the way solar and energy storage projects are planned, implemented and overseen holistically.Learn how Enact can help installers grow their business by visiting the Enact Installer Page.About ENACT SystemsENACT's platform enables sales teams to design, price and build attractive proposals remotely. It also allows teams to finalize contracts and track project execution. End-customers can also leverage ENACT's platform to manage their clean energy transition and track financial outcomes from such projects. The powerful two-sided platform leverages data analytics to improve customer experience and outcomes, with $1.5B+/year of projects now on the platform in 25+ countries. www.enact-systems.com