PV EXPO TOKYO - Kseng Solar successfully concluded PV EXPO TOKYO in Japan

From February 28 to March 1, Kseng Solar exhibited at PV EXPO TOKYO 2024 in Tokyo Big Sight, with its innovative solar racking solutions, featured a lineup catering to a wide range of needs in Japan.

From February 28 to March 1, Kseng Solar exhibited at PV EXPO TOKYO 2024 in Tokyo Big Sight, with its innovative solar racking solutions. Featured a lineup catering to a wide range of needs in the Japanese solar market, on display exhibits covering ground mount, roof mount, solar carport, and more, garnering significant attention and foot traffic on site.


During the expo, Kseng Solar brought its latest solar carport racking system, utilizing JIS-certified aluminum for an aesthetic yet robust racking system with high strength.

With almost a decade of commitment to the Japanese market, Kseng Solar has accumulated profound experience, reaching cumulative solar racking shipments of 3.8 GW by 2023.

Dedicated in providing solar racking and tracking systems provider since2015 and driven by the mission of "Empowering our world with clean energy", Kseng Solar will continue to deliver advanced solar racking solutions for different scenarios, to meet the increasingly diverse demands in Japan.

