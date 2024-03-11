Trina Solar's full range of n-type Vertex modules obtain Carbon Footprint certification by UL Solutions

Trina Solar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has announced that its full range n-type modules, including Vertex N 720W series modules, Vertex N 625W modules and Vertex S+ modules, have been granted Carbon Footprint of Products Verification by UL Solutions. This is an affirmation and validation of its commitment to sustainable practice. The award was presented at a ceremony in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, on March 4.



The granting of the certification follows the requirements of ISO 14067 and life cycle assessment methodology, and estimates the total carbon emissions of the cradle-to-gate product life cycle, including energy management, life cycle analysis, material application and supply chain management.After verifying the carbon footprint of modules, the carbon footprint of Trina Solar's Vertex N 720W series modules, Vertex N 625W modules and Vertex S+ modules can be as low as 400kg/kW. The Vertex N 625W module is the first n-type medium-format module to achieve CFP certification after the standardization of the dimensions of rectangular silicon wafer modules to 2382mmx1134mm industry-wide last July, a move spearheaded by Trina Solar. The standard size is formed based on Trina Solar's 210R modules.As a pioneer in PV and energy storage industry, Trina Solar promotes and practices sustainable management throughout its solar modules' entire life cycle, including product design, raw material procurement, production and manufacturing, and end-of- life management.The company has been recognized by certifications from numerous authorities for its ESG practices, including the Decarbonization Leader Award, Bloomberg Green ESG-Enterprises award and has been put on the Forbes China ESG 50 list. Its plant in Suqian, Jiangsu province, is recognized as a national green factory by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Trina Solar has also obtained EPD certifications from UL Solutions and gained registered EPD Italy certification for the outstanding performance of its Vertex series in December.Zhao Jinqiang, president of Trina Solar's cell and module business unit, said: "Trina Solar is continuously improving its ESG governance structure. The ESG committee at corporate-level will provide guidance for corporate strategy, products, low-carbon management, labor rights and sustainable procurement."Trina Solar, with its mission of "Solar Energy for All", will continue to promote green and sustainable development and work with others for a net-zero future.