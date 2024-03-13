Powering up Mörknässkogen wind project in Finland

With a capacity of 30MW from five wind turbines, Mörknässkogen forms part of Low Carbon's renewables pipeline of more than 120MW currently being developed in the country. The project will be a key contributor to Finland's National Energy and Climate Strategy for 2030, which aims to increase the use of renewable energy in the end consumption to 50 per cent by the end of the decade.



Richard Murrell, Senior Construction Project Manager at Natural Power, said: "Wind power in Finland has been the fastest growing source of electricity in recent years, with wind production increasing 41% last year according to the Finnish Wind Power Association."We're delighted to be working to support companies like Low Carbon to help accelerate the deployment of clean energy for the Finnish population, and this latest project which will produce enough power for 30,600 household per year."John Isherwood, Managing Director at Low Carbon, added: "We are delighted to have partnered with Natural Power to help bring our first Finnish wind project online. Mörknässkogen and other wind projects in Finland to follow will play a key role in helping us to deliver renewable infrastructure at scale and tackle climate change."Natural Power has supported the project since May 2022, overseeing the schedule of works, from civil infrastructure and foundation constructions in preparation for turbine installation phase, then component deliveries and turbine erection during the summer of 2023. Following commissioning of the turbines, Natural Power has arranged final walk-down inspections, ahead of the project take-over. Throughout the Nordic region, Natural Power has extensive experience having delivered 250 renewable energy projects totalling 23GW of installed capacity across Finland, Sweden and Norway.