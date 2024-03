Artificial Intelligence (AI) Changing the Game of Renewable Energy Industry

In brief



More Headlines Articles



Artificial intelligence (AI) has the ability to unlock the vast potential of renewables. Failure to embrace it means risking falling behind the curve.



The powerful prediction capabilities of AI will lead to improved demand forecasting and asset management.



The automation capability of AI can drive operational excellence in many crucial areas.





From demand forecasts to asset maintenance, the application of AI could bring gains on many fronts.





Asia-Pacific dominated the Industry with largest share in 2023.



North America is expected to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



The demand forecasting segment led the Industry in 2023 with highest revenue share.



The energy generation segment held largest revenue share in 2023.



Click Here