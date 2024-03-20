Bayfield County’s Microgrid Projects Honored in RENEW Wisconsin’s 2023 Clean Energy Honor Roll

LITTLETON, Colorado; March 20, 2024— Bayfield County in northern Wisconsin was recently honored by RENEW Wisconsin's 2023 Clean Energy Honor Roll for commissioning the area's first multi-building microgrid at their Courthouse and Jail. One of 13 recently commissioned clean energy projects recognized in Wisconsin, this innovative distributed energy system integrates solar PV, battery energy storage, and backup diesel generation to provide critical power in the event of a grid outage. By combining the buildings into one microgrid, the County was also able to decommission an aging diesel generator. In addition, the County will commission another microgrid at their Washburn Garage later this year.



According to RENEW Wisconsin, "Whether on the basis of their productivity, innovativeness, attention to detail, scale, resourcefulness, or efficacy in reducing carbon emissions, these projects showcase the skills and know-how Wisconsin stakeholders bring to the clean energy marketplace."This microgrid serves as the first project in Xcel Energy's Empower Resilience program. The project team included Bayfield County, Cheq Bay Renewables, Current Energy Storage, Hyde Renewables, Jolma Electric, Madison Solar Consulting, muGrid Analytics, and Xcel Energy."It has been an honor to work with the County from start to finish on this project," said Amy Simpkins, CEO of muGrid Analytics. "Resilience for critical infrastructure is especially important in this remote but thriving community that relies heavily on tourism." muGrid Analtyics performed the feasibility analysis, architected the microgrid, integrated the battery system, and installed their Redcloud Energy Management System (EMS) at the site to continuously operate the battery during grid-connected mode.Bayfield County has an impressive track record in clean energy technology as the first county in Wisconsin to receive a commendation from Governor Tony Evers in February 2020 for achieving 100% carbon-free electricity in all county-owned facilities. And these first two microgrids are still the beginning, as Bayfield County's Resilience and Prosperity in Rural Northern Wisconsin program was recently selected for award negotiation for the Energy Improvement in Rural or Remote Areas Funding Opportunity provided by the U.S. Department of Energy. This program will support clean energy access and resilience in 28 rural communities throughout Bayfield County and on Tribal lands in partnership with the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, Wisconsin's Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy (OSCE), muGrid Analytics, Wisconsin's Office of Rural Prosperity (ORP) at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), Cheq Bay Renewables, and Slipstream.About: muGrid Analytics helps clients maximize returns on energy investments and make smart, data-driven choices that put solar, energy storage, and microgrid projects in the ground. muGrid provides innovative solutions for distributed energy resource performance throughout the project lifecycle, from feasibility analysis, to engineering, to operations. muGrid is a certified woman-owned small business based in Littleton, Colorado.If you would like more information about this microgrid, please email hello@mugrid.com.