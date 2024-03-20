Ecoclean presents future-oriented EcoLyzer at the World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition in Rotterdam Decentralized production of green hydrogen on a megawatt scale

Green hydrogen is one of the energy sources of the future. Ecoclean offers a solution for the cost-effective, decentralized production of climate- neutral gas with the modular EcoLyzer. The robust AEL electrolyzer, which is offered as a scalable standalone solution and turnkey system in the power range from 1 to 20 MW, will be presented by the globally active company at the World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition in Rotterdam, Netherlands (Stand D88).



More Headlines Articles

Green hydrogen plays a key role in the decarbonization of industry, transport, electricity, and heat supply. The use of efficient, low- maintenance electrolysers, which enable cost-effective, decentralized production of climate-neutral gas close to the energy producer (sun, wind, water), is a central pillar here. Ecoclean will be presenting one such solution with EcoLyzer at the World Hydrogen Summit & Exhibition (stand D88), which will be held in Rotterdam from May 13 to 15, 2024.The technological basis of the compact electrolysers is the system technology for alkaline pressure electrolysis (AEL) developed and optimized by the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg(ZSW) over the last decade, coupled with Ecoclean's many years of experience in plant construction. On the one hand, the well-proven and stable AEL technology means that neither resource-critical raw materials such as precious metals nor rare earths are required. On the other hand, the AEL electrolysers impress with their robust design, long-term stability, and comparatively low investment costs.Low-maintenance and durable, EcoLyzers allow systems from 1 to 20 MW to be cost-effectively installed close to the energy source (solar, wind, water) and easily expanded later. The electrolyzers, designed as modular units, are currently available in three model variants from 1 MW to 3 MW in 40 ft containers. The modular principle ensures cost-effective production with comparatively short delivery times of currently twelve months.With a standard system pressure of up to 30 bar, the systems produce a high gas quality. To offer an optimum solution for applications that do not require a gas pressure of 30 bar or more, Ecoclean is currently in the process of adding pressure less alkaline electrolysis to its product range.This solution offers cost benefits, particularly for higher outputs. In addition to the electrolyser, the portfolio of the globally active company also includes services such as water treatment, gas purification and gas compression, if required.Whether as a production raw material, substitute for fossil fuels, fuel for CO2-neutral mobility, storage medium for regeneratively generated electricity or decentralized district solution for power generation and heat supply - thanks to their scalability, the powerful EcoLyzers adapt to the hydrogen requirements of different applications. This makes them an ideal solution for industrial and transportation companies as well as for energy suppliers and system providers of climate-neutral energy solutions.www.ecolyzer.com