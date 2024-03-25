Astronergy to supply TOPCon PV modules for one of the world's largest solar projects in the UAE

On March 18th, a delegation of Masdar, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and India's largest EPC company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) paid a visit to Astronergy Haining Manufacturing Base, where they further discussed details of the collaboration on the 1,800MW solar power project in Dubai.



More Headlines Articles

During their visit, they toured Astronergy's TOPCon production workshop and gained insight into every stage of the PV module and PV cell production process, from manufacturing to assembly.On October 16th, 2023, Astronergy was awarded the supply contract for the DEWA VI project, a joint development between Masdar and DEWA. Astronergy will supply 1,800 MW of ASTRO N5 n-type TOPCon PV modules for the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, one of the largest single-site solar parks in the world. After operation, the sixth phase project will increase the total power production capacity of the huge solar park to 4,660 MW.The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, constructed by Masdar with investments totaling AED 50 billion ($136.13 billion), is an important milestone in the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 initiative. Clean energy constitutes approximately 16.3% of Dubai's energy mix in 2023 and this percentage will rise to 24% in 2026 upon completion of all the phases projects of the solar park.As the only module supplier for the sixth phase of the solar park, Astronergy is committed to advancing the efficiency and sustainability of the solar park. When connecting to the grid in the second quarter of 2026, the sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park will contribute to reducing over 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually."Pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules, Astronergy has always been taking high standards in product manufacturing and improving our TOPCon tech, which enables our products' fabulous performances to satisfy Masdar's strict construction standards", said Dr. Chuan Lu, Chairman and CEO at Astronergy, "and I'm eager to see the grid connection of the project for sustainable energy for local use".With continuously upgrading TOPCon tech and potential new techs, Astronergy aims to provide PV products for sustainable energy generation while practicing firm actions to lower production carbon emissions and to achieve its Sustainability Strategy of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.