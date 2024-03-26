Sunnova Selected as Exclusive National Solar and Battery Storage Services Provider for The Home Depot, Bringing Solar and Battery Storage to Homeowners Nationwide

Sunnova Energy International Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), a leading adaptive energy services company, announced today that it has entered a strategic partnership with The Home Depot whereby Sunnova will now be the sole provider of solar and battery storage services in The Home Depot stores across the United States and its territories. This groundbreaking agreement will provide consumers with access to the Sunnova Adaptive Home™ energy offerings in over 2,000 Home Depot stores.



"We are thrilled to become the exclusive provider for home solar and battery storage services for The Home Depot, a company that shares our commitment to providing an unparalleled customer experience," said Michael Grasso, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer at Sunnova. "Our goal is to make clean, affordable and reliable energy services more accessible to everyone. As utility rates continue to skyrocket across the country, weather patterns worsen, and remote work becomes more prevalent, the need for resilient, affordable, and dependable power at the home is non-negotiable. We understand that rethinking how you power your home is a critical decision, and now shoppers at The Home Depot stores nationwide will have easy access to Sunnova's solar and storage offerings."Sunnova and The Home Depot have been dedicated to empowering customers with cost-effective energy solutions and ensuring dependable and resilient power for years. In 2021, Sunnova entered 100 Home Depot stores in crucial hurricane-prone areas such as Florida, Virginia, and Maryland to provide customers with easy access to Sunnova's SunSafe® solar and battery storage service. Building on this success, in 2022, Sunnova's expanded into Puerto Rico, where its SunSafe® solar and battery storage services became available in all The Home Depot stores on the island. In 2023, Sunnova expanded into 15 total markets with The Home Depot, encompassing about 400 stores nationwide.Sunnova's relationship with The Home Depot, coupled with its unwavering dedication to customer service, has empowered the company to deliver adaptive energy services to customers across the United States.Sunnova will leverage the local expertise of their extensive dealer network to staff stores and help customers at The Home Depot begin their clean energy journey.About SunnovaSunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is an industry-leading energy services company focused on making clean energy more accessible, reliable, and affordable for homeowners and businesses. Through its adaptive energy platform, Sunnova provides a better energy service at a better price to deliver its mission of powering energy independence. For more information, visit http://www.sunnova.com.