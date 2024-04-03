Lion Energy Unveils POWERsave Cabinet and Container Series, Delivering State-of-the-Art Energy Management for Companies

Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly power solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, today announced the launch of its POWERsave™ Energy Storage Solutions (ESS), comprised of the POWERsave Container Series and POWERsave™ Cabinet Series. POWERsave offers companies custom, large-scale energy solutions including back-up power, energy time shift, renewable energy integration, load management and power system recovery.



More Headlines Articles

"Companies cannot afford to be offline due to electrical grid failures as it risks alienating customers, lowering employee productivity and losing revenue," said Tyler Hortin, president of Lion Energy. "The POWERsave Energy Storage Solutions are economical and eco-friendly solutions that not only create energy independence from electrical grid outages but also minimizes a company's energy costs."Lion Energy's POWERsave solutions stores energy using high-grade, extremely safe lithium phosphate battery storage technology. Lion Energy's USA-based team designed these solutions to be scalable, fireproof and resistant to corrosion, which enables them to meet the demands of projects large and small and to adapt to various environmental conditions. Both the POWERsave Cabinet and Container Series are custom solutions where multiple units can be combined for increased capacity applications.The POWERsave Cabinet Series for indoor and outdoor C/I energy storage systems helps reduce peak energy costs from equipment and operations. Its power and capacity ranges from 30kW/50kWh to 90kW/180kWh. This solution is modular and expandable to meet larger energy storage requirements.The POWERsave Container Series is an outdoor containerized energy storage system for utility grid tie or C/I behind the meter applications. The Container Series offers two enclosure model configurations (PS20, PS30) which have been configured to meet each customer's specific power(kW) and capacity storage(kWh) requirements from 675kw/1032 to 1.7MW/3.44MWh per container. The containers are available in 20ft configurations and multiple units can be combined for even more capacity.For more information about Lion Energy's POWERsave Cabinet and Container Systems, please visit: http://www.lionenergy.com/ https://lionenergy.com/pages/powersave