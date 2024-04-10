RS Announces Three New Mechanical Power Transmission Solution Suppliers

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 10, 2024 - RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, is proud to announce three new mechanical power transmission solution suppliers: Lenze, Bison Gear (AMETEK), and Dichtomatik.



Mechanical power transmission products are used to generate, transmit, control, and transform mechanical energy in industrial automation applications extending throughout every market segment. Solutions range from motors used to power equipment and motor controls used to regulate motor operation, direction, speed, and torque to electromagnetic brakes and clutches used to control power and rotary movement, couplings used to connect two pieces of rotating equipment for the purpose of transmitting power, and seals employed between rotating and stationary components or two moving components to retain lubricant and exclude contaminants.Lenze is a leading global automation company that specializes in motion control solutions for the machine-building industry. Lenze creates powerful, high-quality mechatronic products ranging from hardware and software systems, including motors and motor controls, to digital transformation services, such as big data management, cloud solutions, and IIoT software — all of which are optimized for automated machinery and backed by more than 75 years of technical expertise and innovation. Lenze is also a big proponent and key enabler of Industry 4.0 technologies that help conserve resources, reduce CO2 emissions, and overcome challenges arising from the persistent shortage of skilled workers.Bison Gear (AMETEK), which combines AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions and Bison Gear and Engineering Corporation, is a leading global supplier of robust, flexible, and durable mechanical power transmission products, including fluid-moving, fractional, and integral horsepower AC and DC gearmotors and parallel gearboxes. The extensive Bison product portfolio is backed by more than 100 years of design expertise and in-depth applications experience in the industrial machinery, motion control, food and beverage, energy, agriculture, construction, and transportation markets, and it's further strengthened by comprehensive integration support that ensures optimal performance.Dichtomatik is a Freudenberg Group company that designs and develops a wide range of reliable sealing products and solutions engineered to satisfy common safety and performance standards for moderately demanding industrial applications, including mechanical power transmission systems, hydraulic systems, pumps, drive technology, and wind power systems. Dichtomatik leverages the Freudenberg Group's 175 years of engineering and materials expertise and network of certified external suppliers to deliver dependable sealing solutions — including fluid power seals ideal for mechanical power transmission systems — with an attractive price-performance ratio. The Dichtomatik product line also complements the Group's Freudenberg Sealing Technologies business, its largest business unit, which offers premium seals for safety-critical applications.To learn more about these suppliers and their products, please click the embedded links above, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722, or reach out to our technical support team. For more information about and expert insights into mechanical power transmission systems, including motors and motor controls, please visit the links embedded here to access relevant selections from our RS Expert Advice series of thought leadership articles, interviews, and podcasts.About RS in the AmericasIn the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook, X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.About RS GroupRS Group plc provides product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phases. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).