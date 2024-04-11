Soltec sells a 400 MWac project in Brazil to Casa dos Ventos
• The purchasing entity is Casa dos Ventos, one of the main renewable energy entities in the country • Soltec's Energy division has 13 GW of projects in development, 6.4 GW of which are in Brazil
11 April 2024. Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects, has sold 100% of a 400 MWac project in Brazil, located in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. The purchasing company is Casa dos Ventos, one of the leading renewable energy entities in the country.
Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec, stated, "We are very pleased with this agreement as it contributes to valuing the portfolio of development projects we have globally. Brazil is a strategic market for Soltec, where we have a significant position and track record, and the quality of the agreement reached highlights our operational capabilities in the country."
About Soltec
Soltec is a company specializing in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Based in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.
Soltec structures its activity through two main business areas: i) the solar tracker division and ii) the energy division, which includes the development of photovoltaic projects with a strong environmental, social, and good governance commitment, as well as the management of photovoltaic assets.
