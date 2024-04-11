Soltec sells a 400 MWac project in Brazil to Casa dos Ventos

11 April 2024. Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects, has sold 100% of a 400 MWac project in Brazil, located in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul. The purchasing company is Casa dos Ventos, one of the leading renewable energy entities in the country.



More Headlines Articles

As of December 31, 2023, Soltec, through its energy division, had 13 GW of projects in development globally, of which 6.4 are located in Brazil, at various stages of development.Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec, stated, "We are very pleased with this agreement as it contributes to valuing the portfolio of development projects we have globally. Brazil is a strategic market for Soltec, where we have a significant position and track record, and the quality of the agreement reached highlights our operational capabilities in the country."About SoltecSoltec is a company specializing in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Based in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuous Market since 2020.Soltec structures its activity through two main business areas: i) the solar tracker division and ii) the energy division, which includes the development of photovoltaic projects with a strong environmental, social, and good governance commitment, as well as the management of photovoltaic assets.