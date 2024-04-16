Natural Power appoints director of onshore consenting and environment

A geography graduate and Chartered Landscape Architect, Clare has developed extensive experience throughout the past 20 years in landscape and visual impact assessment for the onshore renewables sector, and development consent order applications for infrastructure projects.



On joining the team, Clare said: "I'm looking forward to working with the onshore team, creating an environment for them to thrive and fulfill their potential, and building on their passion for renewable energy, cultivating this talented team which is equipped with the skills and expertise to drive success for our clients."Together, we can strengthen existing partnerships and client relationships, and identify new growth opportunities within the onshore renewables sector."In her new role, Clare will be responsible for onshore planning projects, across all renewable energy technologies, throughout the UK and Ireland including the onshore elements of offshore projects such as grid connections and substations.Rob Brown, Managing Director at Natural Power, added: "Clare is a very welcome addition to the team to lead our well-established and growing Onshore Consenting and Environment department. This role ensures our continued focus and the expansion of capacity and specialist skills in onshore planning."Not only is this appointment crucial to the continued development of our onshore services, but it will be pivotal to the continued growth of our well-established global team, working hand in hand with both offshore and environmental departments in delivering successful long-term, future-proofed projects for clients and communities alike."When it comes to onshore wind, Natural Power is an expert. It has a strong portfolio of work that demonstrates the ability to support clients through all stages of a project lifecycle, from planning, building and managing a wind farm, the team will provide with right advice at the right time to make sure your wind farm is safe, compliant and productive. Find out more here www.naturalpower.com/uk/expertise/sector/onshore-wind