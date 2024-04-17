Sage Geosystems to Advance Energy Resilience with Geothermal Energy Solutions at Fort Bliss

Sage Geosystems, the developer of Geopressured Geothermal Systems (GGS), announced today it will begin a geothermal initiative at Fort Bliss for the U.S. Army and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). Sage Geosystems will explore the potential to deploy its proprietary GGS technology to supply clean and secure energy to the base. Additionally, the company will evaluate the potential synergies of hybrid technologies such as direct thermal use, energy storage, and dispatchable power to support cost effective energy resilience.



"We are focused on scaling our innovative GGS technology and are thrilled to have the support of the U.S. government in showcasing the advantages of hot dry rock geothermal," said Cindy Taff, CEO of Sage Geosystems. "Energy resilience for the U.S. military is essential in an increasingly digital and electric world and we are pleased to help the U.S. Army and DIU to support energy resilience at Fort Bliss."Sage Geosystem's approach leverages hot dry rock, which is a more abundant geothermal resource than traditional hydrothermal (hot aquifer) formations. The company demonstrated the ability to deliver cost-effective and commercially viable new generation geothermal with its GGS design in the field in early 2022.Ken Wisian, Associate Director of the Environmental Division of Bureau of Economic Geology, said, "This is a win-win for the Army and Texas and marks the third geothermal initiative by the Department of Defense in the state. This initiative adds to the momentum of Texas as a leader in the "geothermal anywhere" revolution, leveraging the robust oil and gas industry profile in the state."This initiative supports the U.S. Army Climate Strategy (ACS) goals of reducing greenhouse gasses by 50 percent by 2030, net-zero GHG emissions by 2050, and installing a microgrid on every base by 2035. The emerging paradigm of "geothermal anywhere" represents a tremendous opportunity for the Department of Defense, starting with energy independence and resilience of military bases across the world. Geothermal carbon-free microgrids are also scalable, safe, and dispatchable.Sage Geosystems will commission a 3MW commercial EarthStore™ energy storage facility in late 2024 in the ERCOT South Load Zone of Texas. This milestone will accelerate the deployment of the company's proprietary GGS technology.For more information about Sage Geosystems, please visit www.sagegeosystems.com.About Fort BlissFort Bliss is a U.S. Army installation consisting of more than 1 million acres in New Mexico and Texas. Fort Bliss has over 2,000 buildings. Interestingly, it boasts one of the largest single solar residential communities in the U.S. at 4,000+ homes, with the potential to expand.About Sage GeosystemsSage Geosystems was founded in 2020 and is developing energy storage and geothermal baseload technologies deep in the earth. The Sage Geosystems team has over 150 combined years in the oil and gas industry, with experience delivering major projects including Deepwater, Arctic, and Unconventional shales. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.sagegeosystems.com.