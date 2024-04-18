Soltec Supplies 367 MW of its SFOne Tracker in Lorca (Murcia) to X-ELIO

Murcia, Spain, 18 April 2024. Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, will supply 367 MW of its SFOne tracker for a project by X-ELIO. The photovoltaic plant will be located in the municipality of Lorca, in the Region of Murcia.



This plant will feature Soltec's SFOne trackers. This single-row, dual-axis tracker stands out for its high competitiveness and low profile, which minimizes visual impact and maximizes energy efficiency. The project will have a total of 5,948 trackers. In addition to supplying the plant, scheduled to begin at the end of February, Soltec has contributed to both the field testing of the project and the technical definition of the plant.It is estimated that this plant will create more than 300 direct jobs during its commissioning, prioritizing the hiring of workers and SMEs from the area. The investment in this project amounts to approximately 270 million euros in its development."As Murcians, it is an honor for Soltec to contribute to the decarbonization of the Murcian economy and to be part of the largest photovoltaic plant developed in the Region of Murcia. Additionally, collaborating with such important companies as X-ELIO is a pleasure for us. The construction of this solar plant not only represents a step forward in decarbonization but will also have a very positive impact on the local economy of the area," said Raúl Morales, CEO of Soltec.The installation of this solar plant will contribute to avoiding the emission of around 148,328 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere during the first year. Likewise, this project will generate 748,000 MWh of 100% clean and sustainable energy during its first year and will supply the annual consumption equivalent to 215,000 households.About SoltecSoltec is a company specialized in vertically integrated solutions in the photovoltaic solar energy sector, with a strong commitment to innovation and sustainability. Based in Murcia, the company was founded in 2004 and currently operates in 16 countries, with a strong presence in Spain, North America, and Latin America. The company has been listed on the Spanish Continuos Market since 2020.Soltec structures its activity through three main business areas: i) the photovoltaic project development division, with a strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance issues; ii) The industrial division, through which it offers additional construction services to its customers, to ensure a complete and integrated value proposition; iii) Soltec Asset Management, a third business division through which Soltec manages the assets that the company holds in its portfolio, with the aim of maximizing their benefits in the medium and long term.