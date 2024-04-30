Soltec Supplies 200 MW of its SF7 Tracker to Grupotec in Spain

• This involves five projects located in the province of Almería, in Andalucia • The installation of this solar plant will contribute to avoiding the emission of about 108,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere

Murcia (Spain), 30 April 2024. Soltec, a vertically integrated company dedicated to photovoltaic projects with solar trackers, will supply 200 MW of its SF7 tracker for five projects by Grupotec. The photovoltaic plant will be located in the province of Almería in Andalucia, Spain. This installation not only reflects our commitment to environmental sustainability but also promotes regional economic development by creating numerous jobs during its construction phase, directly benefiting the local community.



The solar plant will be equipped with the SF7 solar tracker, one of the flagship trackers of the company. This tracker features a 2P (two modules in vertical) configuration and stands out for its great adaptation to the terrain and its efficiency in both installation and operation and maintenance. The project will have a total of 4501 solar trackers and 347,244 photovoltaic modules.The installation of this solar plant will contribute to avoiding the emission of about 108,000 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere. Additionally, the energy generated in the solar plant corresponds to the amount needed to power more than 114,000 households."At Soltec, we are immensely excited to collaborate on this significant project with Grupotec. Our commitment to decarbonizing the economy is firm, and it is a privilege for us to continue contributing to this cause in our country through initiatives as relevant as this, collaborating with our innovation, our products, and our service with major clients like Grupotec," said Raúl Morales, CEO of the company.