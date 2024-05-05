S-5! Adds New Leadership to Manage Growth

(Colorado Springs, CO - May 3, 2024) S-5!, the leading authority on solar attachment solutions, has added new leadership to its Colorado Springs corporate office to manage growth in research and development.



More Headlines Articles

As the S-5! Research and Development Director, Ricardo Barroso is responsible for managing the product development, compliance and application engineering teams, ranging from implementing testing and product development procedures to deploying products internationally. A Brazilian native, he brings expertise to developing attachment solutions, primarily for exposed-fastened roofs specific to the Spanish and Latin American markets.Barroso has a background in metallurgical and materials engineering and earned his Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Master of Engineering degrees from Colorado School of Mines and Auburn University. With more than 15 years of experience in product development, manufacturing, process engineering and application engineering, Barroso is lauded for his achievements in research and development for custom-designed, engineered and tested products.Before joining S-5!, Barroso worked in the oil and gas industry for the largest pipeline manufacturer in the industry, living abroad in South America, North America, Europe and Africa. Throughout his career, he held management positions in product development, engineering and manufacturing before moving into research and development.He is actively involved in the industry and represents S-5! as the Technical Contact for the ASTM E-06-57 Committee on Performance of Buildings, where he is the lead writer of the Metal Roof Attachments Specifications."I am happy to be part of such a collaborative team and a company whose core values align so well with my professional beliefs," said Barroso. "My approach is, I do not give my team fish, but I enjoy helping them catch them."About S-5!Founded by a veteran metal roof expert, S-5! has been the leading authority on metal roof attachment solutions since 1992. S-5!'s zero-penetration clamps and lifetime brackets attach virtually anything to most metal roof types, while maintaining roof integrity and warranties. Made in the U.S.A., S-5! solutions are engineered for a variety of roof-mounted applications and are now installed on more than 2.5 million metal roofs worldwide, providing strength and longevity never before seen. For more information, visit www.S-5.com.