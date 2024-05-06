WETER company has started the implementation of the V.O.D.A energy project, which provides for the development of a new hydropower plant for the production of electricity using the laws of nature

Scope of project



The V.O.D.A project defines the development by a team of specialists of new hydropower plants for generating electricity using the kinetic energy of a liquid created forcibly by an external device and (or) natural environmental factors. The project is aimed at introducing technological innovations and developing alternative sources of electricity that use the laws of nature: the force of gravity and the property of liquid.Energy technical solutionThe technological process of generating electricity by a hydropower plant is determined by the technically complex design of the Energy generator, which is based on the use alternately (cyclically) the force of gravity and the buoyant force (the Archimedes principle).The proposed technical solution has a closed cycle of operation, the technological process is isolated from the environment and has no harmful factors.The claimed technical solution defines a complex, combined design of the device, where the technological process of generating electric energy is based on the laws of nature.The energy generator is capable of producing electricity due to the kinetic energy of a moving liquid having a constant volume in an airtight vessel - a vertical cylinder, which at the same time is the space in which the piston moves.The generation of electricity by a generator connected to a turbine on a piston, which sets the movement alternately down and up by the force of gravity and the buoyancy force of the piston (the Archimedes principle), respectively. The piston, turbine (generator power drive) and generator form a movable module. The piston moves in a sealed cylinder (housing) filled with a liquid with a constant total volume. When the piston moves downwards, liquid flows through the holes and channel of the movable module from the cylindrical space under the piston into the cylinder cavity above the piston. When the piston moves upwards, the liquid flows in the opposite direction. This cyclic movement of the liquid sets the rotation of the turbine and the generation of electricity by the generator. The cavity in the lower part of the piston creates a positive buoyancy of the movable module (upward movement). Pressure relief in the cavity above and below the piston is carried out by mechanical valves.In a hydropower plant, various devices can be used that create pressure under the piston, including those using renewable (natural) energy sources, which can define the Energy Generator as an environmentally safe technical solution for electricity production.Prospects for using a technical solutionAlready at the initial stage of the project, the company's specialists created several demonstration and research samples indicating the prospects of development. Such an effective technical solution of an electric generating device can arouse public interest, attract the attention of specialists, and the V.O.D.A project itself has prospects in its implementation. A hydropower plant can be in demand in the market of alternative energy sources and find wide application in infrastructure that ensures human life and production processes with high efficiency, taking into account the growing demand for electricity, depletion of traditional energy sources, unfavorable habitat, high technological and operational costs for the production and transmission of electricity.Objectives and goals of the projectThe objectives of the project determine the conduct of research, studies, development and design work to achieve the indicators, design and project solutions necessary and sufficient for the design and production of technical power generating devices for universal or specialized applications in industry, at infrastructure facilities for various purposes. The option of using such technical devices as sources of electricity in areas isolated from centralized power supply is not excluded.The goals of the project are to develop and offer similar power generating devices for use in the interests of various electricity consumers, in different sectors of the economy and the social sphere. The project involves the development of environmentally friendly power generation devices, the creation of efficient infrastructure in cities and in production.Project activitiesThe project has the prospect of being implemented using the potential of the WETER company and attracting a wide range of specialists.The new technical solutions have already been recognized by patent offices of different countries as an invention and have received their national protection, taking into account the prospects for the use of a technical solution.The WETER company has started cooperation with scientific and design organizations (institutions) on the V.O.D.A project. In the cooperation system, research activities, experimental design work, calculations and design of structures of a hydropower plant are carried out. A number of design solutions of the object under development are graphically modeled. In the course of research and development work, the prospects for development and a wide range of operational functions have been established."WETER" LLC actively promotes the declared project and the object under development, which since the end of 2023 it periodically presents at international forums, exhibitions and seminars in different countries of the world using visual methods: video materials, graphic drawings and samples. The presented demonstration and research samples arouse wide interest, determining the potential demand for the proposed hydropower device.About the company"WETER" LLC was formed to carry out research and development in the field of natural and technical sciences, devices (systems) for the production and transmission (distribution) of electricity, urban infrastructure systems in cooperation with scientists, specialists and specialized institutions to obtain design results allowing the design and manufacture of new hydropower plants.The company has a production and research office in Dubai, UAE: TIAGLIN HUB, WETER LLC; UAE, DUBAI, DIP 1, W10. The company has highly qualified specialists, which ensures the progressive development of the V.O.D.A. projectWebsite: https://denistiaglin.ru/About the General Director and Project ManagerTiaglin Denis Valentinovich has a qualification as a construction technician, education in economics, received at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration. He is the author and head of the V.O.D.A project. He is actively inventive and has exclusive rights to 4 inventions, 7 utility models and 4 industrial designs. Awarded a diploma from Rospatent for the invention "Wind Power Plant".