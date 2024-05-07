Anza Unveils First-of-its-Kind Real-Time Comparison of 20+ Energy Storage Products

Today, Anza, a leading solar and energy storage procurement platform, unveiled the availability of over 20+ energy storage products on its platform, enabling buyers to access a market-wide view in seconds, saving time in a notably volatile market. Only available through the Anza platform, procurement professionals, developers, and engineers can instantly access the critical data they need to evaluate storage product pricing over a project's lifetime.



"Project developers and procurement professionals are faced with an escalating number of factors they must consider when evaluating an energy storage project, and the lack of real-time pricing among all the different product options and configurations slows decision making and increases risk," says Mike Hall, CEO of Anza. "Earlier this year, we expanded our platform's solar product and counterparty data set to help buyers make optimal decisions for their projects, and today's announcement is a continuation of our commitment to the industry. At Anza, we're focused on understanding the challenges faced by buyers, and we strive to continue building innovative, data-driven solutions to increase efficiency, remove uncertainty and drive higher project returns."Traditionally, engineers and procurement professionals spend hours manually chasing product and pricing data from multiple suppliers. It can take weeks and months to get the baseline data required from even a handful of vendors. For the first time, IPPs, developers and engineers now have the ability to instantly compare AC and DC Energy Storage Systems (ESS) through the Anza platform, expanding market access and enabling large and small buyers to tap into vendors and comprehensive pricing data previously out of reach, saving considerable time and money."The Anza platform enables us to evaluate multiple energy storage products and PCS configurations in seconds," said James Beach, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, EnerSmart Storage. "With Anza's specialized technical and commercial expertise, it's a no-brainer to partner with them in this rapidly evolving market."This news comes on the heels of Anza's recently expanded platform capabilities to optimize purchasing decisions. Anza was launched as an independent company in May 2023, founded by a team with decades of experience in renewable energy development, procurement and construction. Since its launch, the company has fostered a culture of innovation, introducing disruptive industry-first data and tools. This mission has led to 100% year-over-year growth, and the Anza platform has facilitated the assessment of more than 35 gigawatts of solar and 75 gigawatt-hours of energy storage across over 1,000 projects to date.To learn more about Anza's new platform offerings, visit anzarenewables.com.About AnzaAnza is a revolutionary data and technology platform that empowers solar and storage renewable energy professionals to rapidly evaluate more options, mitigate risk and increase project profits. By aggregating and structuring supplier, product and contract data from more than 95% of the U.S. market, Anza enables buyers to spend more time creating value and less time chasing down data. Anza's Effective $/Watt analytics allows users to move far beyond price comparisons and rapidly compare products based on risk, production and installation cost. With solutions for the utility-scale and distributed generation market, Anza's vision is to help every buyer rapidly make optimal procurement decisions.Anza was born from internal tools at Borrego that maximized the financial value of its own projects. In 2021, Anza launched as a standalone procurement application for broader industry use and to further the company's mission of accelerating the deployment of renewable energy. For more information, visit anzarenewables.com.