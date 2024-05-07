Sungrow to showcase state-of-the-art solar and storage solutions at CLEANPOWER 2024

Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, showcases the next generation of liquid-cooled battery energy storage systems and string inverters at CLEANPOWER 2024, May 6-9 in Minneapolis.



Too often, renewable energy skeptics raise fire safety concerns, even though batteries are overwhelmingly safe. These criticisms slow the adoption of such technologies.Sungrow's technology incorporates liquid cooling to avoid pulling dust and humidity into the system, as well as advanced temperature management and state-of-the-art fire suppression systems to enable more control of the system's internal environment conditions and reduce the risk of short-circuiting, ensuring the highest safety standard. Boasting zero recorded thermal events, Sungrow's technology abates safety concerns.At the expo, Sungrow presents its new generation of liquid-cooled energy storage system, which transcends the boundaries of a mere all-in-one solution and will help promote the adoption of utility-scale storage systems throughout the energy industry.It seamlessly incorporates an innovative AC storage design, along with an embedded PCS and a standard 20-foot 5MWh full liquid energy storage system, which can be easily expanded up to 10MWh. Throughout its lifespan, the string PCS facilitates independent charging and discharging of battery energy capacity, resulting in a noteworthy boost of over 8% in the system's discharged capacity.In line with Sungrow's strict safety standards, the PowerTitan 2.0, encompassing the cell, electrical, and system levels, guarantees that this energy storage system is fully equipped to handle any challenge. From compartmentalized designs to advanced fire suppression systems - such as rapid arc extinguishing, self-sealing coolant loop connectors, and inter-rack fusing protection - the system ensures the highest level of safety and reliability in a wide array of operating conditions."As a system solutions provider, we're able to achieve a tight integration that is reliably repeatable, high quality, and system-level safe to adhere to strict third-party guidelines," said Hank Wang, President of Sungrow Americas, emphasizing the company's commitment to reliability and safety. "This holistic approach minimizes inherent risks associated with complex integrations."Additionally, the pre-integrated and modular BESS comes pre-certified with UL 9540, which enables rapid deployment and hassle-free commissioning to reduce delays and guarantee early revenue.Also in the expo, Sungrow showcases the advanced utility scale PCS and tailored solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) applications.Utility Scale PCSThe SC5000UD-MV-US-P3, using Modular design that provides turnkey solutions, enables easy maintenance and offers a wide DC voltage operation window, supporting full power operation up to 1500V. This significantly reduces the on-site installation and commissioning time.C&I ESSThe ST500CP-SC60HV*4 energy storage system offers full power operation up to 1500V, with a bi-directional PCS capable of full four-quadrant operation for improved efficiency, flexibility, and performance.Known as the global leading brand of PV inverters, Sungrow also showcases its leading-edge string and central PV inverters. These inverters are compatible with mainstream PV modules including N-type modules, bi-facial modules, etc. They can also support high DC/AC ratio greater than 1.5 to increase system design flexibility.Commercial & Industrial invertersThe SG36CX-US and SG60CX-US string inverters incorporate up to 4 and 6 MPPTs, respectively, achieving corresponding maximum efficiencies of 98.6% and 98.8%.Utility-scale invertersThe SG200HX-US supports up to 12 MPPTs, reaching 98.8% efficiency. With a 600Vac design, it adapts to common LV components and is suitable for community solar or small utility projects.The SG350HX-US inverter is compatible with 500 Wp+ PV modules and can accommodate up to 16 MPPTs with a 99% maximum efficiency. It can operate stably at SCR ≥1.15 ultra-weak grids.The SG4400UD-MV-US integrates 4 units of modular inverters, an MV transformer, and LV auxiliary power supply cabinet in a 20-ft container, featuring effective cooling design to achieve full power operation at 45℃.Established in the U.S. over a decade ago, Sungrow Americas' dedicated team provides professional sales, technical support, and after-sales services to North America. With a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and safety, Sungrow is paving the way towards a zero-carbon economy.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow leaders in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions, and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power in 170 countries and regions worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com.