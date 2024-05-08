Mission Solar Energy Celebrates 10th Anniversary and Facility Expansion

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, May 8, 2024 -- Mission Solar Energy, the longest-standing crystalline silicon solar module manufacturer in the United States, celebrated its 10th anniversary today alongside the opening of a newly expanded facility in San Antonio, Texas. This event highlighted a decade of steadfast growth for the company.



More Headlines Articles

The celebration was held at Mission Solar Energy's San Antonio, Texas headquarters and featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 200,000 square-foot facility expansion. This expansion will create space to enable Mission Solar to increase its annual production capacity to 1 gigawatt (GW), allowing the company to help meet the nation's rising demand for renewable energy.Local dignitaries, including San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and international guests attended the event, which also included performances by OCI Dream Ensemble and renowned artists Beat Power from Seoul, South Korea."This momentous occasion not only marks significant milestones in our company's journey but also underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainable energy and a brighter future for generations to come," said Mission Solar Energy's President Sam Martens. "This new facility is the first physical expansion that MSE has completed since we started operations in 2014. This new facility will almost double the square footage of our campus."Looking ahead, Mission Solar Energy is poised to continue leading the charge in North American solar manufacturing."As we embark on this new chapter, let us remember our work is far from over," said Martens. "The challenges facing the U.S. solar manufacturing industry are great, but so too is our capacity to overcome them. We will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible to create clean, renewable energy built here in the U.S.A."###Mission Solar Energy is the longest-running crystalline silicon solar module manufacturer in the US. We proudly design, engineer and assemble products from our headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, we are devoted to producing high quality solar products. For more information, visit missionsolar.com.