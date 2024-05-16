RECHARGE YOUR KNOWLEDGE: INTERSOLAR EUROPE 2024 PRESENTS EXTENSIVE ACCOMPANYING PROGRAM

Munich/Pforzheim, May 16, 2024 - The energy transition is in full swing and dynamism continues to rapidly increase. Photovoltaics is experiencing exponential growth - and not just in terms of quantity: New markets and business models are constantly emerging while established and new players are developing ever more intelligent applications. In times like these, it is important for all market players to stay on top of all relevant trends and keep their knowledge up to date. This serves as foundation for developers, planners, trade professionals, manufacturers and users to make the right decisions for the future. Under the motto "Recharge your knowledge", the accompanying program of Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, provides trade visitors the opportunity to update and refresh their knowledge. Intersolar Europe will take place from June 19-21, 2024 as part of The smarter E Europe, the continent's largest alliance of exhibitions for the energy industry, in Munich. The event will be flanked by the three exhibitions ees Europe, Power2Drive Europe and EM-Power Europe.



The global deployment of photovoltaics is currently experiencing tremendous momentum. Thanks to the steady decline in prices, photovoltaics (PV) is now the most profitable form of power generation. In 2022, the world's installed PV capacity exceeded the one terawatt mark. If the annual growth continues at a rate of at least 20 percent, one terawatt of new capacity is expected to be installed each year by 2028. These developments are reflected at this year's Intersolar Europe: About 1,500 exhibitors will be presenting their latest products and solutions across ten exhibition halls and an Outdoor Area. The world's leading exhibition for the solar industry addresses all solar industry players with an extensive accompanying program.One ticket, four conferences: Intersolar Europe Conference 2024Discover industry innovations firsthand: The industry's hottest topics will be discussed at the Intersolar Europe Conference on June 18 and 19, 2024. The conference will focus on the latest market developments, trends and business models while also providing a global networking platform for the industry's decision makers. The opening ceremony will be hosted by the European industry association SolarPower Europe, which will exclusively present its annual Global Market Outlook for Solar Power 2024-2028, highlighting the leading solar markets. The focus of this year's conference will also be on the planning, construction and operation of large-scale power plants, hybrid power plants and off-grid systems, as well as modern applications such as agricultural or floating PV. Sustainability and financing are also on the agenda.At the parallel conferences - ees Europe Conference, Power2Drive Europe Conference and EM-Power Europe Conference - visitors to the Intersolar Europe Conference will also have the opportunity to learn more about the latest technologies and the most important future topics and trends in battery and storage systems, charging infrastructure, electromobility, grid and energy management.A highlight for all visitors will be the public presentation ceremony of The smarter E AWARD in five award categories (Photovoltaics, Energy Storage, E-Mobility, Smart Integrated Energy and Outstanding Projects) on June 18 at 6:15pm at the International Congress Center Messe München (ICM). The Summer BBQ will then provide attendees with an opportunity for casual networking and conversation.Input and discourse on all exhibition days: Intersolar Forum and PV Manufacturing StageFrom AWARD finalist innovations and modern PV applications to commercial systems: On all three exhibition days, visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about the industry's most important key and future topics and discover innovations and developments firsthand at the Intersolar Forum (hall A3, booth A3.150). They will also find out which innovations will shape the future of the European PV production at the PV Manufacturing Stage (hall A2, booth A2.409), where experts will be shedding light on the latest technologies in the production of wafers, cells and modules, innovative characterization methods as well as current approaches and progress in research and development. The PV Manufacturing Stage program will be hosted by our partner German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA).All eyes on agricultural PVOne of the most hotly debated topics in politics, business, and society is how to peacefully combine solar power and agriculture. Not only will the Intersolar Europe Conference and Intersolar Forum cover agricultural PV - visitors to the exhibition can look forward to a special exhibit dedicated to this topic at the Outdoor Area. In addition, over 60 exhibitors will showcase their products and solutions for agricultural PV in the exhibition halls. For the next edition, there will be more than 1,370 exhibitors on an exhibition space of 111,000 square meters.

The Intersolar Europe Conference will be held on June 18 and 19, 2024, featuring leading experts with groundbreaking innovations. To cover all aspects of a future-oriented energy world, it is accompanied by three other specialist conferences. With Intersolar India in Gandhinagar, India, Intersolar South America in São Paulo, Brazil, and Intersolar Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico, this global exhibition series is represented across four continents.