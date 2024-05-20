Silfab Solar Advances Made-in-USA Solar Cell Program with $20 Million Project and U.S. Department of Energy Award

Silfab Solar has been selected for an innovation award by the U.S. Department of Energy to continue its objective of becoming a national leader in USA-produced, next-generation solar cells, the company announced today.



The $20 million project will develop back-contact N-type cells to demonstrate efficiencies of 26 percent or better. The Silfab team is developing these innovations on a 300-MW pilot line, which will operate alongside Silfab's main N-type cell manufacturing at its new South Carolina facility. The project will enable rapid scale-up of cost effective, back-contact cell technology into high-volume manufacturing of Silfab's next line of premium PV solar modules.The DOE's Solar Energy Technologies Office (SETO) also selected Silfab for a separate innovation award to further develop high efficiency building-integrated PV (BIPV) modules in the form of solar spandrels, which have opaque glass that is well suited for the glazed surfaces between two floors of commercial and high-rise buildings where transparent glass windows are not needed. The $500,000 project, to be demonstrated at Silfab's West Coast plant in Washington, focuses on the technical challenges of merging conventional module manufacturing with construction practices for glass-walled facades."Silfab Solar is leading the way in U.S. integration of innovative solar cells and modules by investing in the research and development that allows us to deliver the most advanced, powerful and reliable PV solar for commercial, residential and soon, BIPV customers," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO. "The DOE awards are a testament to Silfab's commitment to innovation and to the strength of our engineering team to deliver significant advancements in solar technologies."Silfab was again selected as one of the few beneficiaries of the SETO Silicon Solar Manufacturing and Dual-use Photovoltaics Incubator Funding Program. Projects in this funding program will enable continued solar cost reductions while developing next-generation solar technologies and boosting American solar manufacturing and jobs for Americans.For the past several years, Silfab has dedicated strategic resources to manage accelerated, sustainable growth and continued expansion in the U.S. with the goal of controlling its own supply chain and launching a solar cell manufacturing facility. Silfab's newest factory in South Carolina will soon add 1 gigawatt American-made cell production and another 1.3 gigawatts of module production.As part of the federal government's SETO program to provide community benefits in project locations, Silfab Solar has begun a series of workforce development initiatives and school outreach programs to encourage youth to consider careers in renewable energy, among other efforts.For more information about Silfab's superior solar products, visit: www.silfabsolar.comAbout Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest- rated solar modules. Silfab operates state-of-the-art facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto, Canada and will soon be manufacturing solar cells and PV modules in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Each facility features multiple automated production lines, an ISO 9001:2015-accredited Quality Management System, and just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.comAbout the Solar Energy Technologies OfficeThe U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office supports research, development, demonstration, and technical assistance to improve the affordability, reliability, and domestic benefit of solar technologies to support an equitable transition to a decarbonized energy sector. Learn more at energy.gov/solar-office.