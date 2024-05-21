Sungrow Signs the 760MWh Off-Grid Energy Storage Project to Propel Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision

Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has forged a strategic partnership with Larsen & Toubro to supply 165MW PV inverters and 160MW/760MWh energy storage systems for AMAALA, a prestigious destination in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and China's Belt and Road Initiative, marking a pivotal moment in sustainable energy development. This flagship project is developed and led by EDF Group, the leading French utility company specialized in low carbon electricity generation with over 91% of its own production free of CO2 emissions, and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar), for the client Red Sea Global.



More Headlines Articles

Upon completion in 2027, the AMAALA destination will stand as the world's second largest off-grid energy storage endeavor, delivering uninterrupted green power 24/7 with zero carbon emissions, advancing Saudi Arabia's journey towards carbon neutrality.AMAALA represents a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia's strategic initiatives, with the entire destination set to operate solely on renewable energy. When fully operational, it will generate over 50,000 jobs and contribute more than 11 billion riyals to the Kingdom's GDP. Spanning 4,155 square kilometers along the Red Sea coast, AMAALA will feature 29 hotels, 3,900 rooms, 1,200 luxury villas, apartments, and estate homes, complemented by upscale retail, dining, and leisure facilities.In line with the goals of Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" and the "Belt and Road" initiative, the AMAALA off-grid project will supply continuous green electricity to local desalination and wastewater treatment plants. Sungrow's innovative solar-plus-storage solution will power this landmark project, including the construction of the world's largest 10MW demonstration platform. Leveraging advanced simulation models such as Hil semi-physical simulation, DigSilent, and PSCAD, rigorous tests will ensure system reliability in various scenarios, reinforcing power quality and stability.The project is projected to generate an annual capacity of 410 million kilowatt hours, sufficient to slash carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 500,000 tons.Mr. T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) at L&T, remarked, "Following our successful collaboration on the Neom New City project, we are excited to partner with Sungrow once again for the AMAALA destination. With Sungrow's cutting-edge energy storage solutions and the groundbreaking 10MW demonstration platform, we anticipate delivering exceptional quality and timely execution, ensuring 100% sustainable water usage within the destination. This partnership represents a significant stride towards net-zero emissions, marking a milestone in reducing fossil fuel dependency for both China and Saudi Arabia."About Larsen & ToubroLarsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit: www.sungrowpower.com.About AMAALAAMAALA is an ultra-luxury and wellness destination situated along the northwestern coast of the Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It stands as a unique blend of sea, sun, sports, arts, and culture, creating an unparalleled multi-generational experience. Encompassing over 4,000 sq. km with sustainability as its core, AMAALA emerges as one of the world's most pristine destinations. In 2025, it will offer 1,300 hotel rooms across eight resorts. Once complete, AMAALA will be home to more than 3,900 hotel rooms across 29 hotels, and more than 1,200 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.Developed by Red Sea Global, AMAALA is poised to redefine luxury wellness travel with its diverse range of services and experiences, setting a new standard for travelers.Two of AMAALA's signature attractions will be Corallium, the Red Sea Marine Life Institute - an educational and scientific research center designed by world-renowned architects, Foster + Partners - and the Triple Bay Marina Yacht Club, which is set to become an international hub for luxury yachting.