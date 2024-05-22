QuickBOLT Solar Mounts Now Available on Sunnova Approved Vendor List

Livermore, CA - May 22, 2024 - QuickBOLT, a division of Quickscrews International, is pleased to announce that its proven solar mounts have been added to the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) Approved Vendor List (AVL). This approval allows Sunnova dealers to access QuickBOLT's innovative and easy-to-install solar mounting solutions.



More Headlines Articles

QuickBOLT is renowned for its thoughtfully designed mounts that solve common installer issues, reduce time on the roof, and eliminate errors, making solar installations faster, safer, and more efficient. As a family-owned business, QuickBOLT prioritizes customer service and solutions-driven product design, addressing the challenges faced by installers with high-quality, problem-solving products."We are excited to bring our industry-leading solar mounts to Sunnova dealers," said Aaron Robbins, Communications Manager of QuickBOLT. "Our inclusion on the Sunnova AVL represents another acknowledgment of the simplicity and reliability of QuickBOLT mounting solutions. It's an important step in our mission to solve problems for solar installers."Sunnova Energy International Inc., an industry-leading adaptive energy services company, is focused on making clean energy more accessible, reliable, and affordable for homeowners and businesses. Founded in Houston, Texas, in 2012, Sunnova is committed to pioneering the energy transition through its adaptive energy platform, delivering better energy service at a better price to power energy independence.For more information about QuickBOLT's solar mounting solutions and to find a local Sunnova dealer, please contact a QuickBOLT sales representative or visit our website at quickbolt.com.