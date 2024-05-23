Heterojunction June: Join Huasun at SNEC PV Power Expo & Intersolar Europe 2024

The photovoltaic industry is entering a new era of high-quality development, marked by both opportunities and challenges. Heterojunction (HJT) technology has emerged as a pivotal driver of solar advancement due to its high efficiency, reliability, increased power generation, and low carbon footprint.



As the world's largest HJT manufacturer, Huasun Energy has consistently pushed the boundaries of HJT technology, introducing groundbreaking products such as the industry's first rectangular HJT module and the zero busbar (0BB) module.This June, Huasun will showcase its leading HJT technology and state-of-the-art products at two premier international solar exhibitions: the SNEC PV Power Expo and Intersolar Europe. Visitors will have the opportunity to see Huasun's flagship Himalaya G12-132 and Everest G12R series HJT wafers, cells and modules. In addition, Huasun will present its latest innovations in heterojunction, highlighting their applications across various photovoltaic scenarios, including large-scale utility, commercial and industrial, residential rooftops, offshore, and vertical installations.Huasun will further celebrate its "Heterojunction June" with two exclusive HJT Workshop & Gala events in China and Europe. These events will feature a series of insightful presentations, case studies, along with fun networking including cocktail party, gala dinner, and live band performance.Join Huasun Energy this June to explore the future of photovoltaic technology and witness the advancements in HJT that are propelling the industry forward.Agenda at a Glance- Huasun Heterojunction Tour June 2024June 12 @ 740W+ High-efficiency HJT Club Industry Summit ShanghaiJune 12 Evening @Huasun HJT Exclusive Workshop & Gala ShanghaiJune 13-15 @SNEC PV Power Expo 2024 Shanghai: Huasun Booth #7.2H-F680, National Exhibition and Convention CenterJune 18 @Solar & Energy Storage Future Germany Summit 2024 MunichJune 19-21 @Intersolar Europe 2024 Munich: Huasun Booth #A3-230, Messe MünchenJune 26 @Huasun HJT Exclusive Workshop & Gala EuropeMore on the event updates, please follow "Huasun HJT" on LinkedIn.Click to contact Huasun directlyAbout Huasun EnergyRecoganized as the industrial leader of heterojunction (HJT) solar technology, Anhui Huasun Energy Co., Ltd (Huasun) specializes in the R&D and large-scale manufacturing of ultra-high efficiency n-type silicon HJT solar wafers, cells and modules. With a capacity of 20GW HJT products, Huasun ranks as the largest HJT manufacturer in the world. The company has supplied 5GW of HJT products to over 40 countries worldwide.Website: www.huasunsolar.comEmail: sales@huasunsolar.com