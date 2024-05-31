Brazil and Mexico go Munich: Green Energy Transition in Latin America

Pforzheim, May 29, 2024: Brazil and Mexico are highly dynamic markets for energy transition solutions. In occasion of The smarter E Europe, taking place in June 18-21, in Munich, Germany, the teams of The smarter E South America and Intersolar Mexico are hosting an side event on the role of Brazil and Mexico in regards to the "Green Energy Transition in Latin America".



How Latin America uses its vast resources will shape the region's energy future and the role it plays in the global energy system. Latin America has the greenest electricity matrix in the world, the fastest growing emissions of the transport sector and the highest use per capita of public transport globally. The region is uniquely positioned to take advantage of green hydrogen, energy storage and e-mobility solutions.The leading solar markets in Latin America, Brazil and Mexico have extraordinary renewable energy resources and very dynamic markets. The side even "Green Energy Transition in Latin America, - What to Expect in Regards to Green Hydrogen, Storage and E-Mobility (Focus Brazil & Mexico)" hosted by The smarter E South America and Intersolar Mexico, will delve into latest developments in Latin America's energy markets and explore current trends and future prospects.Quick Facts:Date: June 20, 2024Session Times: 2:00pm-4:00pmEvent Language: EnglishVenue: Room 5, ICM - International Congress Center München, Messe München, 81823 Munich, Germany,Program Highlights:1. Session: Latam's Role in Accelerating Integrated Energy Solutionsa. Latam PV Markets (Focus on Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia)b. Latam Storage and Green H2 Markets (Focus on Brazil, Mexico, and Chile)c. Latam e-mobility and EV-charging perspectives (Focus on Brazil, Mexico, and Chile)d. Panel Discussion2. Networking Session "Meet the experts" dedicated to one-to-one meetings with professionals passionate about renewable energy and Latin America, with a focus on Brazil and Mexico. Representatives from leading associations in the renewable energy sector in the region, trade and investment promotion agencies, and Solar Promotion's international events team will be present.To register for this side event, please fill out the form here and submit it by June 19, 2024. Please note that registration is limited. In order to attend, you must also register for The smarter E Europe, about which further information will be sent to you.The event is hosted by The smarter E South America and Intersolar Mexico.About The smarter E South AmericaBy uniting four parallel exhibitions, The smarter E South America is LATAM's largest platform for the new energy and mobility world. Following the vision of a renewable, decentralized and digital energy world and a sustainable mobility future, The smarter E South America takes a comprehensive approach by presenting cross-sector solutions and technologies. It creates opportunities to address all key areas across sectors and industries. Focusing on the interplay of power generation, storage, energy management and e-mobility, The smarter E South America brings together international stakeholders of the energy and mobility future from across the world's most influential markets.In 2023, The smarter E South America welcomed around 50,000 visitors and more than 530 national and international exhibitors that showcased their products.The smarter E South America will take place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 27-29, 2024 bringing together the following exhibitions:Intersolar South America - LATAM's Largest Exhibition and Conference for the Solar Industryees South America - LATAM's Key Event for Batteries & Energy Storage SystemsEletrotec+EM-Power South America - The Exhibition for Electrical Infrastructure and Energy ManagementPower2Drive South America - The LATAM's Key Exhibition and Conference for Charging Infrastructure and E-MobilityOrganizers: The smarter E South America is organized by Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim, Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI) and Aranda Eventos & Congressos Ltda, São Paulo as the co-organizer.The smarter E South America 2024Date: August 27-29, 2024Exhibition times: 12:00p.m. to 8:00p.m.Conference times: 9:00a.m. to 8:00p.m.Expo Center Norte - São Paulo - SPFor more information on The smarter E South America, please visit: www.ThesmarterE.com.br