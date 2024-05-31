element1 - Powering Brazil's Green Hydrogen Movement

São Paulo/Pforzheim, May 27, 2024: As Brazil carves out a significant role in the global energy landscape, its vast territory and abundant natural resources position it as a leading force in renewable, clean, and sustainable energy. Amidst this backdrop, the production of Green Hydrogen (H2V) is gaining momentum. For the first time, The smarter E South America 2024 introduces "Element1", a dedicated special exhibition spotlighting the high potential of green hydrogen in Brazil.



More Headlines Articles

With a commitment to research and development, strategic partnerships within the industry, and the engagement of universities and institutions in projects that underscore their dedication to energy transition and decarbonization, Brazil is steadfast in its journey towards a green hydrogen economy. Leveraging the ability to produce renewable energy at exceptionally competitive prices and building on the success stories of large-scale solar and wind energy projects, green hydrogen initiatives are poised to attract national and international investments. "We are delighted to expand our portfolio of renewable energy exhibitions and conferences in South America. Element1 perfectly complements our established brands The smarter E, Intersolar, ees, Power2Drive and Eletrotec+EM-Power in Brazil" emphasizes Dr. Florian Wessendorf, Managing Director of Solar Promotion International.For the first time, The smarter E South America 2024 introduces "Element1", a dedicated special exhibition spotlighting the high potential of green hydrogen in Brazil, as a prominent addition to its ees South America exhibition, which focuses on energy storage. The smarter E South America seamlessly blends exhibitions and conferences to drive the industry forward, equipping participants with cutting-edge insights and opportunities. By merging exhibitions and conferences, we cultivate an environment where industry stakeholders can collaborate, learn, and contribute to the collective progress of the renewable, energy storage and green hydrogen sector. The special exhibition element1 is dedicated to driving Brazil's green hydrogen leadership by providing a platform within The smarter E South America.ees South America, LATAM's key event for batteries & energy storage systems, takes place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 27-29, 2024 as part of The smarter E South America and focuses on energy storage solutions suited to support and complement energy systems with increasing amounts of renewable energy sources and integrating prosumers and electrical vehicles.The exhibition and conference offers the ideal opportunity to discuss the current status and strategic trends for the Latin American markets, as well as technology innovations and new business opportunities.About The smarter E South AmericaBy uniting four parallel exhibitions, The smarter E South America is LATAM's largest platform for the new energy and mobility world. Following the vision of a renewable, decentralized and digital energy world and a sustainable mobility future, The smarter E South America takes a comprehensive approach by presenting cross-sector solutions and technologies. It creates opportunities to address all key areas across sectors and industries. Focusing on the interplay of power generation, storage, energy management and e-mobility, The smarter E South America brings together international stakeholders of the energy and mobility future from across the world's most influential markets.In 2023, The smarter E South America welcomed around 50,000 visitors and more than 530 national and international exhibitors that showcased their products.The smarter E South America will take place at the Expo Center Norte in São Paulo, Brazil, on August 27-29, 2024 bringing together the following exhibitions:Intersolar South America - LATAM's Largest Exhibition and Conference for the Solar Industryees South America - LATAM's Key Event for Batteries & Energy Storage SystemsEletrotec+EM-Power South America - The Exhibition for Electrical Infrastructure and Energy ManagementPower2Drive South America - The LATAM's Key Exhibition and Conference for Charging Infrastructure and E-MobilityOrganizers: The smarter E South America is organized by Solar Promotion International GmbH, Pforzheim, Freiburg Management and Marketing International GmbH (FMMI) and Aranda Eventos & Congressos Ltda, São Paulo as the co-organizer.The smarter E South America 2024Date: August 27 -29, 2024Exhibition times: 12:00p.m. to 8:00p.m.Conference times: 9:00a.m. to 8:00p.m.Expo Center Norte - São Paulo - SPFor more information on The smarter E South America, please visit: www.ThesmarterE.com.br