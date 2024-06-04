First Solar becomes the Solar Industry’s First EPEAT Climate+ Champion, Setting Global Standard for Ultra-Low Carbon Solar

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) today announced that its Series 6 Plus and Series 7 TR1 products are the world's first photovoltaic (PV) solar modules to achieve the EPEAT Climate+ designation, establishing a new benchmark for the solar technology and manufacturing industry.



EPEAT is a globally recognized ecolabel that includes independent validation and allows for the easy identification of environmentally preferable products from socially responsible companies. EPEAT addresses the whole product life cycle, including managing substances in the product, manufacturing energy and water use, product packaging, end-of-life recycling, corporate responsibility, and human rights.EPEAT Climate+ makes EPEAT the only global ecolabel to address greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during the different stages of solar module production, and products receiving the designation must meet the ultra-low carbon threshold of ≤400 kg CO2e/kWp. EPEAT Climate+ helps purchasers quickly identify technology products designed and manufactured with climate change mitigation in mind, allowing them to reduce scope 3 emissions of solar installations."EPEAT Climate+ helps ensure that purchasers and investors are able to prioritize ultra-low carbon solar technologies that meaningfully support decarbonization efforts," said Bob Mitchell, chief executive officer, Global Electronics Council (GEC). "This is a simple, yet effective tool to mitigate lifecycle carbon impacts of solar modules, while enabling a market for responsibly manufactured technologies that embody sustainability."First Solar's responsibly produced, advanced thin film PV modules already set industry benchmarks for quality, durability, reliability, design, and environmental performance and its Series 7 modules have the lowest carbon and water footprint of any commercially available PV module today."As we add yet another differentiating factor that separates our technology from the competition, we are reminded that not all solar is created equal and that embodied carbon remains a challenge for the solar industry," said Samantha Sloan, vice president of Policy, Sustainability, and Marketing, First Solar. "With EPEAT Climate+, our customers now benefit from a global standard that allows them to confidently procure solar modules that lower their scope 3 emissions and are responsibly made. We encourage other manufacturers to embrace this global validation standard and contribute to the effort to reinforce our industry's license to operate."First Solar's Series 6 Plus and Series 7 TR1 became the first solar modules to be included in a list of nearly 1,500 products produced by leading electronics brands known as EPEAT Climate+ Champions. The company intends to validate the environmental footprint of its Series 7 FT1 module, which is manufactured in India, with the goal of achieving an EPEAT Climate+ designation.About First Solar, Inc.First Solar is a leading American solar technology company and global provider of responsibly produced eco-efficient solar modules advancing the fight against climate change. Developed at R&D labs in California and Ohio, the company's advanced thin film photovoltaic (PV) modules represent the next generation of solar technologies, providing a competitive, high-performance, lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV panels. From raw material sourcing and manufacturing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's approach to technology embodies sustainability and a responsibility towards people and the planet. For more information, please visit www.firstsolar.com.For First Solar InvestorsThis release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements concerning First Solar's intent to validate the environmental footprint of its Series 7 FT1 module with the goal of achieving an EPEAT Climate+ designation. 