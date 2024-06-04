Solar Solution Brings Renewable Energy to the Cathedral Schools with North American Made Silfab Solar Panels

Through this partnership, Solar Solution will provide over 1,100 solar panels with the goal of producing over 552,200 kWh annually. In doing so, these schools are poised to lead by example in adopting sustainable practices and significantly reducing their carbon emissions.



The original idea to embrace solar energy came from a National Cathedral School student in 2019. The project aligns with each school's commitment to environmental stewardship and serves as a model for other educational institutions to embrace sustainable energy practices.With over 15 years of experience installing solar systems, Solar Solution implemented a tailored solar energy system to fit the unique features of the three schools. Due to Silfab solar panels having optimal energy capture and efficiency and because of their sleek, modern design, the schools chose the American-made panels for over half of the installation to cover all the visible pitched rooftops. Advanced micro-inverter and monitoring systems provided by Enphase have also been put in place to provide maximum system output and to track and analyze the system's energy production in real-time.JD Elkurd, Solar Solution's CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "We are honored to have the opportunity to work with Beauvoir, , the National Cathedral Elementary School, and St. Albans School and bring solar energy to these institutions. This project demonstrates the possibilities of a greener future for Washington, D.C. and serves as an example to the rest of the country."Chris Calsyn, President of the Protestant Episcopal Cathedral Foundation, the umbrella organization for the schools, added, "We look forward to seeing the benefits of our schools' solar energy systems and are grateful to Solar Solution for the opportunity to work together on this important project.""With over 40 years of experience in the solar industry, our premium quality solar panels have been trusted to provide energy solutions for several prominent U.S. organizations and structures - from military buildings to national sports stadiums, to U.S. retail chains as well as tens of thousands of U.S. residential homes. Silfab Solar is proud to be a part of this important project at the Cathedral Close and bring clean energy to one of the most historic and beautiful campuses in the greater Washington, D.C. area," said Paolo Maccario, CEO of Silfab Solar.This solar installation project on the Cathedral campus represents a significant milestone in Solar Solution's commitment to advancing solar energy across the D.C. metro area. The company looks forward to more partnerships that contribute to creating a more sustainable and resilient future.About Solar SolutionSolar Solution is a leading solar installer in the D.C. area since 2008, specializing in the design, installation, financing, development, and maintenance of customized solar systems for residential and commercial clients. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Solar Solution aims to accelerate the transition to clean energy for a greener future. www.solarsolutiondc.comFor media inquiries, please contact:Laura Rostad, Marketing Coordinatorlaurarostad@solarsolutiondc.com, 301-787-9705About Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest- rated solar modules. Silfab operates state-of-the-art facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto, Canada and will soon be manufacturing solar cells and PV modules in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Each facility features multiple automated production lines, an ISO 9001:2015-accredited Quality Management System, and just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.comMedia contact for Silfab Solar: Geoff AtkinsEmail: g.atkins@silfabsolar.com, Tel: +1-905-255-2501 Ext. 737About The Protestant Episcopal Cathedral Foundation (PECF)The Protestant Episcopal Cathedral Foundation (PECF) was chartered by Congress over 100 years ago to promote the causes of religion, education, and charity. Today, the Foundation and its institutions occupy fifty-nine pastoral acres known as the Close, a magnificent setting enjoyed by students, worshipers, visitors, and residents of surrounding neighborhoods. The Foundation is made up of four institutions: the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, commonly referred to as the Washington National Cathedral, founded in 1893; the National Cathedral School for Girls, founded in 1900; St. Albans School, founded in 1909; and Beauvoir, the National Cathedral Elementary School, founded in 1933. Sixteen hundred students between pre-kindergarten and twelfth grades attend schools on the Close.