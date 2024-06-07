Aurora Solar Announces Whole Home Energy Management: Expanding Beyond Solar to Address Homeowners’ Electrification & Energy Needs

Aurora Solar, the leading platform for solar sales and design, today unveiled new tools designed from the ground up to empower solar professionals to estimate a homeowner's holistic electrification and energy needs. With unpredictable utility policies and rising electricity prices, Aurora's new offerings help homeowners create an energy efficient home for years to come with a solar-plus-storage system built for their specific needs. Aurora's new capabilities include:



More Headlines Articles

Energy optimization: Add any electrical appliance or energy efficiency solution, like heat pumps, duct sealing, or EV charging, to a homeowner's energy load profile for clean energy proposalsStorage retrofit proposals: Design proposals that add additional panels and/or storage to existing PV systemsComprehensive storage modeling: Optimize bill savings and energy independence with storage modeling for backup, self-consumption, or energy arbitrage in AuroraAccording to Aurora Solar's 2024 Solar Industry Snapshot, 10 percent of homeowners want to electrify their home before considering solar and 37 percent feel solar panels are more valuable when paired with whole-home electrification. That's why this solution is essential for U.S. residential solar companies: it allows them to become trusted energy advisors by offering comprehensive clean energy proposals that increase credibility and deal value.Based on Aurora Solar's deep experience in serving the solar community, whole home energy tools plus Sales Mode simplifies buying and selling solar. Benefits include:Differentiate proposals with holistic energy plans to advise homeowners on the best options for their energy needsDesign for a more resilient energy future with solar-paired or storage-only options to meet a homeowner's planned energy needsBuild credibility using trustworthy proposals made with Aurora's Sales Mode"Aurora Solar is the industry's leading solar partner, committed to the success of the solar community," said Patrick Donahue, Chief Product Officer, Aurora Solar. "We understand the unique challenges solar professionals face when it comes to selling solar, as well as the confusion homeowners often have around electrifying their home and going solar. With Aurora's new whole home energy tools, solar professionals and homeowners can partner to design a holistic clean energy solution, whether that means adding heat pumps, electric vehicles, more storage, or efficiency solutions as homeowners envision their electrified, resilient future home plans."Aurora's set of whole home energy management features will be released throughout the summer; comprehensive storage modeling is available today. Schedule a personalized demo here.About Aurora SolarAurora Solar is creating a future of solar for all. The company is putting the power of data and technology into the hands of every solar professional to make solar adoption simple and predictable. The cloud-based platform uses data, automation, and AI to streamline workflows and grow solar businesses faster. More than 7,000 of the industry's top organizations rely on Aurora and over 20 million solar projects have been designed with the platform globally. The San Francisco-based company was: ranked on TIME's 2024 Top U.S. GreenTech Companies; the only climate tech business named to the 2022 Forbes AI 50; listed on the 2022 Deloitte Fast 500; and, named to Solar Power World's 2023 Top Solar Software & Monitoring Products. For more information, visit www.aurorasolar.com and follow on X @AuroraSolarInc.