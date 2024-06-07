K2 Systems Announces Launch of New U.S. Domestic Products for Q3 2024

K2 Systems is excited to announce the move of two pivotal systems to U.S. Domestic Products in Q3 2024: the CrossRail System and the MiniRail Comp System (new). These products align with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022, which requires solar projects to meet specific domestic content requirements to qualify for a 30% tax credit and an additional 10% bonus.



The CrossRail System is a versatile and reliable solution for PV installations. It is suitable for various roof types, including comp shingle, tile, and metal roofs, and features preassembled universal bonding clamps for fast and simple installation.The MiniRail Comp System is a new, innovative solar racking solution specifically designed for composition shingle roofs. Its sleek 5" design, self-tapping and self-sealing screws, and complete installation kit make it an efficient and streamlined solution. Manufactured in the U.S., it meets the IRA's domestic content standards.K2 Systems remains committed to expanding its product line to support the solar industry's transition to increased domestic production. Our goal is to ensure customers can maximize their eligibility for tax credits and bonuses while fostering American manufacturing growth. You can be confident that more K2 Systems products are being transitioned to U.S. manufacturing to meet these standards.The K2 Systems VisionK2 Systems stands for worldwide power generation from solar energy.The heart of the company is the development of installation-friendly mounting systems that are tailored to the needs of our customers, though the soul is the common spirit of all employees.Together we define technical innovation and set new service standards for a sustainable future.As a manufacturer of mounting systems for solar technology, K2 Systems has been developing innovative system solutions for the international photovoltaics industry since 2004. They have over 17 years of experience as roof top specialists and have installed over 32 GW worldwide.420 employees work on cost-efficient and trend-setting mounting systems for roofs across the world at the German headquarters in Renningen and the eleven branches in England, France, Italy, South Africa, Brazil, USA, Mexico, Australia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. International customers and partners are convinced by the high quality and functionality of the proven mounting systems for installation on pitched and flat roofs or for tailor-made projects.The longstanding experience, the service-oriented principles, as well as the personal touch in all dealings ensure that K2 Systems International is the ideal partner.