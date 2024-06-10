Bill Hammond Recognized with EFC Industry Recognition Award

GUELPH, ON (June 4, 2024) - Bill Hammond has been honored with the Electro Federation Canada (EFC) Industry Recognition Award. This prestigious award recognizes his significant contributions to the Canadian electrical industry and his unwavering dedication to excellence.



The EFC Industry Recognition Award is a long-standing industry honour, presented annually to an individual who has profoundly influenced the Canadian electrical sector. Recipients of this award are distinguished by their strong leadership, industry involvement, and commitment to regional, national, and community activities.In his acceptance speech, Bill Hammond expressed his gratitude to EFC and his colleagues in the industry. "I stand before you tonight because I was part of an incredible and passionate team of managers and employees who built a small Canadian company into the largest dry-type transformer company in North America, now with 14 plants and 2,000 employees around the world."John Kerr, a longtime colleague and friend of Bill Hammond, delivered a heartfelt tribute speech highlighting Bill's remarkable career and his impact on the industry. "Bill was right in the thick of it. Finding new ways to change, to grow, to motivate, and to lead." said Kerr "Bill was in the front lines. Always at customer and industry events and keen to share what he learned with the team that he led."Under Bill's leadership, Hammond Power Solutions has grown to become a leader in the design and manufacture of dry-type power conversion and power quality solutions. His innovative approach and commitment to quality have set new standards in the industry. After serving as CEO of Hammond Power Solutions for 22 years, Bill has retired and now serves as Executive Chairman.The EFC Industry Recognition Award celebrates individuals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and dedication to the electrical industry. Bill Hammond's receipt of this award is a fitting recognition of his remarkable contributions and enduring legacy.Click to view Bill Hammond and John Kerr's speech: https://americas.hammondpowersolutions.com/news/2024/june/bill-hammond-efc-awardAbout HPSHammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS.A) is a North American based leader in the design and manufacture of standard and custom electrical dry-type and cast resin transformers and reactors and power quality solutions. Leading edge engineering capabilities, high quality products, and responsive service to customers' needs have all served to establish HPS as a technical and innovative leader in the electroindustry. HPS has operations in Canada, United States, Mexico, and India, and is Rockwell Technology Partner in the Americas and EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa).